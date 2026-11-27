Hemostats Market worth $4.24 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Hemostats Market is projected to reach USD 4.24 billion by 2031 from USD 3.11 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.

Browse 198 market data Tables and 51 Figures spread through 243 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Hemostats Market - Global Forecast to 2031'

Hemostats Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2026-2031

2026-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 3.11 billion

USD 3.11 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 4.24 billion

USD 4.24 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 6.4%

Hemostats Market Trends & Insights:

Based on region, North America accounted for the largest share (48-50%) of the global hemostats market in 2025.

Based on type, the Oxidized Regenerated Cellulose-based Hemostats segment accounted for the largest share (26-28%) of the hemostats market in 2025.

Based on formulation, the Matrix & Gel Hemostats segment accounted for the largest share (39-41%) of the hemostats market in 2025.

Based on application, the Orthopedic Surgery segment accounted for the largest share (26-28%) of the hemostats market in 2025.

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The global hemostats market is expanding due to the increasing number of surgical procedures, rising prevalence of chronic diseases requiring surgical intervention, and growing demand for effective bleeding control during operations. Hemostats help reduce blood loss, improve surgical efficiency, and support patient recovery. Technological advancements in biomaterials and the development of absorbable, biocompatible, and easy-to-apply products are further supporting adoption. Additionally, the growing geriatric population, rising healthcare expenditure, and expanding healthcare infrastructure are driving demand across hospitals and specialty clinics.

By type, the combination hemostats segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period in the hemostats market.

By type, the hemostats market is divided into oxidized regenerated cellulose-based hemostats, thrombin-based hemostats, combination hemostats, gelatin-based hemostats, collagen-based hemostats, and other hemostats. The combination hemostats segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. This is due to increasing demand for effective bleeding control across complex surgical procedures. These products combine materials or mechanisms, such as gelatin and thrombin, to enhance hemostatic performance in suitable applications. Their versatility, ease of application, and ability to address challenging bleeding situations support adoption in cardiovascular, orthopedic, and other surgical procedures. Growing preference for advanced surgical technologies and minimally invasive interventions may further accelerate demand. However, higher product costs, regulatory requirements, and the need for clinical evidence may influence adoption across healthcare facilities, particularly in price-sensitive markets.

By application, the reconstructive surgery segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period in the hemostats market.

Based on application, the hemostats market is segmented into orthopedic surgery, neurological surgery, general surgery, cardiovascular surgery, reconstructive surgery, gynecological surgery, and other surgeries. Among these, the reconstructive surgery segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period in the hemostats market. This is due to increasing demand for procedures involving tissue repair, wound closure, and restoration following trauma, burns, cancer removal, and congenital abnormalities. These procedures often require effective bleeding control to maintain visibility, protect delicate tissues, and support surgical outcomes. Growing adoption of microsurgery, plastic surgery, and advanced reconstructive techniques is increasing the need for precise hemostatic products. Absorbable hemostats, flowable matrices, and combination products may help manage bleeding in complex surgical sites. Additionally, rising healthcare expenditure and improved access to reconstructive procedures are expected to support segment growth.

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In 2025, Europe accounted for the second-largest share of the market.

The hemostats market is segmented into regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Europe held the second-largest share of the global hemostats market in 2025, supported by its well-established healthcare infrastructure, high volume of surgical procedures, and widespread adoption of advanced surgical technologies. Countries such as Germany, the United Kingdom, France, and Italy have developed hospital networks and specialized surgical facilities that support demand for effective bleeding-control products. The region's aging population and increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, cancer, and other chronic conditions contribute to demand for surgical interventions. Additionally, established medical device manufacturers, ongoing research into advanced biomaterials, and growing adoption of absorbable hemostats, flowable matrices, and combination products support market expansion. Favorable healthcare access and emphasis on patient safety and surgical outcomes further strengthen adoption. However, product costs, procurement pressures, and regulatory requirements under the European Union Medical Device Regulation influence purchasing decisions and market growth.

Key Players

Leading players in the Hemostats companies include Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (US), Baxter (US), Pfizer Inc. (US), B. Braun SE (Germany), BD (US), Teleflex Incorporated (US), Medtronic (Ireland), Hemostasis, LLC (US), Stryker (US), Integra LifeSciences Corporation (US), and others.

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Hemostats Market - Investment and Funding Scenario

Investment Funding Context

The hemostats market is witnessing strategic investments in research and development, advanced biomaterials, manufacturing capabilities, and innovative bleeding-control technologies. Johnson & Johnson's Ethicon continues to develop differentiated hemostatic products, including ETHIZIA, while emerging companies such as RxMP Therapeutics are securing funding to advance novel hemostatic technologies and clinical development. These investments reflect industry efforts to improve bleeding-control performance, strengthen manufacturing readiness, meet regulatory requirements, and expand access to advanced hemostatic solutions across surgical, trauma, and emergency-care applications.

Revenue Shift Context

The hemostats market is projected to grow from USD 3.11 billion in 2026 to USD 4.24 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of approximately 6.4% during 2026-2031. By type, oxidized regenerated cellulose-based hemostats held the major share due to their absorbability, ease of application, and widespread use in surgical bleeding control. Additionally, by formulation, the matrix and gel hemostats segment held the largest share because these products conform to irregular tissue surfaces and allow targeted application in complex surgical procedures. Hospitals accounted for the largest end-user share due to high surgical volumes, access to specialized surgical facilities, and frequent use of hemostatic products across cardiovascular, orthopedic, reconstructive, and general surgeries. Growing adoption of advanced surgical technologies further supports demand across these segments.

Mergers and Acquisitions

Mergers and acquisitions in the hemostats market are increasing as companies seek to rapidly expand product portfolios, acquire advanced technologies, enter high-growth therapeutic segments, strengthen geographic reach, and gain complementary R&D and regulatory capabilities. The growing importance of AI and digital technologies is further encouraging technology-focused acquisitions and consolidation.

HEMOSTATS MARKET: RECENT DEVELOPMENTS, JANUARY 2023-OCTOBER 2026

Month & Year Deal Type Company 1 Company 2 Description July 2024 Agreement Teleflex Incorporated (US) Premier, Inc. (US) Teleflex Incorporated announced it was awarded two group purchasing agreements with Premier, Inc. Effective July 1, 2024, the Premier National Hemostasis Products and SURPASS Hemostasis Products agreements allow Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for Teleflex products within the hemostatic portfolio.

Company Revenue Share Details

The hemostats market is consolidated, with the top five companies collectively accounting for more than 50% of market revenue. Johnson & Johnson is a key player through its SURGICEL, SURGIFOAM, and SURGIFLO surgical hemostat portfolio. Baxter offers FLOSEAL hemostatic matrix and other surgical bleeding-control products. BD participates through AVITENE collagen-based hemostats. B. Braun supplies surgical products and solutions supporting perioperative care. Pfizer has an established presence through GELFOAM absorbable gelatin hemostats and thrombin-based products.

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