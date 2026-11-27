London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - November 27, 2026) - The Buddyhood Platforms is preparing to relaunch Imprint.live as a private social platform offering for under-16s intended to give teenagers a moderated space to express themselves, build confidence and learn how to manage their online identity.

Expected to go live in spring 2027, Imprint.live is being developed as the UK prepares for new restrictions preventing social-media companies from offering covered services to children under 16.

Rather than removing young people from online connection altogether, The Buddyhood Platforms said Imprint.live is intended to create a different type of digital environment. The invite-only platform will allow parents and schools to participate in moderation alongside young users.

The platform will focus on helping teenagers communicate authentically, understand the effect of what they share online and develop skills that can support them later in education and employment.

The Buddyhood said one aim is to help teenagers think of their digital presence as something they can shape consciously rather than something created through algorithms, popularity metrics or pressure to perform.

Harleen Ahluwalia-Cook, Director of The Buddyhood Platforms, said, "Young people should not come out of the social-media ban feeling that their voice has disappeared. Imprint.live is being built to give them somewhere to connect, create and learn how to represent themselves online without losing sight of who they are offline."

The platform will place particular emphasis on authenticity, belonging, impact and safety. The Buddyhood said activities on Imprint.live will encourage young people to connect online participation with real-world skills, relationships and community involvement.

That direction mirrors wider government policy around the incoming social-media restrictions. Alongside limiting access to major platforms for under-16s, policymakers have called for stronger media literacy and more opportunities for children to build confidence and resilience online.

Andrew Ahluwalia-Cook, Director of The Buddyhood Platforms, said, "The goal is not to teach teenagers how to become influencers. It is to help them understand how to communicate, build a responsible personal brand and use their voice in ways that can support their future and the communities around them."

Imprint.live is expected to launch in spring 2027.

About The Buddyhood Platforms

The Buddyhood Platforms develops digital communities focused on belonging, impact, authenticity and safety. Its platforms include Phi, a values-based social network for adults, and Imprint.live, an invite-only social platform being developed for under-16s.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/326121