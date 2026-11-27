Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Market Forecast: A 7% CAGR Through 2036 Signals Opportunities for Emerging Targeted and CAR-T Therapies | DelveInsight

According to DelveInsight's latest research, the peripheral T-cell lymphoma market size was USD 700 million across the 7MM in 2025, and it is expected to grow at a 7% CAGR through 2036.

The growth of the PTCL market is driven by the high unmet clinical need, limited treatment options, and increasing adoption of novel targeted therapies. Additionally, the advancement of clinical development programs, including therapies such as duvelisib (COPIKTRA; Secura Bio), golidocitinib (Dizal Pharmaceutical), linperlisib (Shanghai YingLi Pharmaceutical), soquelitinib (Corvus Pharmaceuticals), and other emerging treatments, is expected to drive growth in the 7MM PTCL market from 2026-2036, with significant commercial implications.

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The primary treatment approach for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL) includes CHOP-based chemotherapy, with targeted therapies and other treatment options available for selected disease subtypes and patient populations. Currently approved therapies, such as brentuximab vedotin (ADCETRIS) from Takeda, belinostat (BELEODAQ) from Acrotech Biopharma, mogamulizumab (POTELIGEO) from Kyowa Kirin, crizotinib (XALKORI) from Pfizer, and valemetostat (EZHARMIA) from Daiichi Sankyo, offer treatment options for specific PTCL subtypes and molecular profiles. However, the overall treatment landscape remains challenging, with high relapse rates, limited durability of response, and considerable unmet medical needs, particularly among patients with aggressive disease subtypes.

The PTCL pipeline comprises several promising investigational therapies targeting distinct biological pathways involved in disease progression. Notable candidates include Corvus Pharmaceuticals' soquelitinib (ITK inhibitor), Secura Bio's duvelisib (dual PI3Kd/? inhibitor), Shanghai YingLi Pharmaceutical's linperlisib (PI3Kd inhibitor), CStone Pharmaceuticals' sugemalimab (PD-L1 antagonist), Innate Pharma's lacutamab (anti-KIR3DL2 antibody), March Biosciences' MB-105 (CD5-directed CAR-T therapy), and others. These candidates could diversify treatment options through targeted and cellular approaches, particularly in R/R disease.

Aparna Thakur, Project Manager of Forecasting & Analytics at DelveInsight, said that Brentuximab vedotin is likely to maintain broader uptake in CD30-positive PTCL, supported by its established clinical use, while emerging therapies such as soquelitinib, duvelisib, and linperlisib may see increasing adoption as targeted options for selected patient populations. CAR-T approaches such as MB-105 may gain more selective use in eligible patients with relapsed/refractory disease as clinical evidence and regulatory experience develop.

Request a sample page to find out what the latest advancements are in PTCL treatments @ https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/peripheral-t-cell-lymphoma-ptcl-market

Despite advances in targeted treatment development, significant unmet needs persist, particularly for patients with PTCL-not otherwise specified (PTCL-NOS), angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma (AITL), and other T-follicular helper (TFH) cell lymphomas. CHOP remains a standard first-line treatment approach, while efforts to improve outcomes through combination regimens have been challenged by increased toxicity and the limited availability of biomarker-guided treatment strategies. Japan represents an important market for PTCL therapies, reflecting the availability of treatment options and continued efforts to address the needs of patients affected by these rare and aggressive malignancies.

Reflecting the substantial unmet medical needs and ongoing therapeutic innovation, DelveInsight estimates that the PTCL market across the seven major markets, comprising the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan, will evolve from USD 700 million in 2025 at a 7% CAGR by 2036. Market growth is expected to be influenced by the introduction of novel targeted therapies, advances in understanding the molecular mechanisms underlying PTCL, and continued efforts to improve treatment efficacy, safety, and durability of response. The development of therapies with broader activity across PTCL subtypes, alongside more effective treatment options for first-line and relapsed/refractory settings, is expected to play an important role in shaping the future treatment landscape.

Below, we highlight promising emerging therapies poised to reshape the future of the peripheral T-cell lymphoma market.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals' Soquelitinib

Interleukin-2 Inducible T-cell kinase inhibitor

Soquelitinib is an investigational oral small-molecule drug developed to selectively inhibit interleukin-2-inducible T-cell kinase (ITK), an enzyme expressed primarily in T cells that contributes to the immune functions of T cells and natural killer (NK) cells. The drug has demonstrated the ability to modulate T-cell differentiation by promoting the development of Th1 helper T cells while suppressing the formation of Th2 and Th17 cells and the production of their associated cytokines. Th1 cells play a crucial role in immune responses against tumors, viral infections, and other infectious diseases, whereas Th2 and Th17 cells are implicated in the development and progression of various autoimmune and allergic conditions. Corvus Pharmaceuticals continues to enroll patients across multiple clinical sites in an ongoing registrational Phase III clinical trial evaluating soquelitinib in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL).

Secura Bio's Duvelisib

Phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitor

Duvelisib is an orally administered phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) inhibitor and the first dual PI3Kd/PI3K? inhibitor approved in the US. These two enzymes play important roles in supporting the growth and survival of malignant cells. PI3K signaling can promote malignant cell proliferation and is believed to contribute to the development and maintenance of a supportive tumor microenvironment.

The Phase III TERZO study is a multicenter, open-label, randomized controlled trial evaluating duvelisib against investigator-selected gemcitabine or bendamustine in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) nodal T-follicular helper cell lymphoma (nTFHL). The study is being conducted in the European Union (CT: 2024-516605-23-00) and the United Kingdom (NCT06522737), with patients randomized in a 1:1 ratio to receive treatment until disease progression or the occurrence of unacceptable toxicity.

Additionally, the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) Guidelines recommend duvelisib as a treatment option for relapsed or refractory peripheral T-cell lymphoma (R/R PTCL). The ongoing Phase III TERZO trial is further investigating its therapeutic potential in patients with the nTFHL subtype of R/R PTCL across multiple clinical sites.

Download the report sample page to discover the PTCL pipeline by phase and company @ Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Treatment Options

Shanghai YingLi Pharmaceutical's Linperlisib (YY-20394)

Selective PI3Kd inhibitor

Linperlisib is a potent and highly selective phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta (PI3Kd) inhibitor being developed as an oral, once-daily therapy. Clinical evaluations have demonstrated encouraging antitumor activity, a favorable safety profile, and promising pharmacokinetic and pharmaceutical characteristics. The drug has been investigated in three clinical studies involving patients with relapsed or refractory peripheral T-cell lymphoma (R/R PTCL) across China, the United States, and Europe, with more than 165 patients treated to date.

Across these studies, Linperlisib has consistently demonstrated high objective response rates (ORRs) and complete response rates (CRRs), alongside encouraging progression-free survival (PFS) and overall survival (OS) outcomes. The treatment has also exhibited a manageable safety and tolerability profile in ongoing clinical evaluations. The consistency of its efficacy and tolerability across patient populations in China, the U.S., and Europe supports its further development in a global registration trial. Additionally, the Phase II clinical study was conducted in collaboration with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.

In April 2025, Shanghai YingLi Pharmaceutical announced that, following a Type B End-of-Phase II meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), it had received clearance to advance the pivotal Phase III clinical trial protocol for Linperlisib in patients with relapsed and/or refractory PTCL.

CStone Pharmaceuticals' Sugemalimab

PD-L1 antagonist

Sugemalimab is a fully human, full-length anti-PD-L1 IgG4 monoclonal antibody that may offer a potential advantage over similar therapies by reducing the risk of immunogenicity and toxicity in patients. It is the first anti-PD-1/PD-L1 monoclonal antibody worldwide to receive approval in China for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (R/R) extranodal natural killer/T-cell lymphoma (ENKTL). Results from the GEMSTONE-201 study demonstrated promising antitumor activity, durable objective responses, and a manageable safety profile in patients with R/R ENKTL. According to the company's pipeline development strategy, sugemalimab is undergoing pivotal clinical studies for R/R ENKTL. The drug is partnered with Gentili for development and commercialization in Western Europe and the United Kingdom.

To know more about the PTCL drugs under development, visit @ Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Medications

Dizal Pharmaceutical's Golidocitinib

JAK1 inhibitor

Golidocitinib is currently the first and only Janus kinase 1 (JAK1) inhibitor under clinical evaluation for the treatment of relapsed or refractory peripheral T-cell lymphoma (r/r PTCL). In June 2024, the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) of China approved golidocitinib for the treatment of adults with r/r PTCL.

As of the data cut-off date of August 31, 2023, golidocitinib demonstrated substantial and durable antitumor activity, achieving an overall response rate (ORR) of 44.3%. Clinical benefits were observed across all PTCL subtypes, with ORRs exceeding 40% in the most common subtypes. More than half of the patients who achieved a tumor response attained a complete response, resulting in a complete response rate (CRR) of 23.9%. According to the Independent Review Committee (IRC) assessment, the median duration of response (mDoR) was 20.7 months. By February 2024, the median overall survival (mOS) had reached 24.3 months.

In February 2022, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Fast Track Designation to golidocitinib for the treatment of r/r PTCL. Subsequently, in September 2023, China's Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) accepted the New Drug Application (NDA) and granted Priority Review for the same indication. The Phase I clinical findings from the JACKPOT8 PART A study were published in Annals of Oncology (Impact Factor: 51.8), while results from the global pivotal JACKPOT PART B trial evaluating golidocitinib in patients with r/r PTCL were published in The Lancet Oncology (Impact Factor: 54.4).

March Biosciences' MB-105

Autologous CD5-targeted

MB-105 is an investigational, potentially first-in-class autologous CD5-targeted chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy being developed for CD5-positive hematologic malignancies, including T-cell lymphoma (TCL), T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (T-ALL), chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and mantle cell lymphoma (MCL). The therapy incorporates a proprietary CAR design intended to selectively target malignant cells without requiring additional genetic manipulation. MB-105 has received Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) Designation and Orphan Drug Designation from the FDA for the treatment of relapsed or refractory CD5-positive TCL. A Phase II clinical trial of MB-105 (NCT06534060) is currently enrolling patients with relapsed or refractory T-cell lymphoma.

Download the report to understand the top emerging PTCL new treatment @ Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Clinical Trials

Source: Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Market Report

Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2036 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key PTCL companies, including Secura Bio, Dizal Pharmaceuticals, Innate Pharma, CStone Pharmaceuticals, Shanghai YingLi Pharmaceutical, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Merck Sharp & Dohme, Boryung Pharmaceutical, Otsuka Pharmaceutical, Astex Pharmaceuticals, Autolus Therapeutics, Haihe Biopharma, Dren Bio, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Ono Pharmaceutical, Kyowa Kirin, Kymera Therapeutics, Bio-Path Holdings, SciTech Development, Mundipharma, Incyte Corporation, XENOTHERA, Pfizer, and others.

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