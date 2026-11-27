Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 27, 2026) - Westlinear Minerals Corp. ("Westlinear" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received conditional approval to list the common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") under the trading symbol "WLC". The Company expects the Common Shares to commence trading on the CSE in early December, 2026. The Company filed its CSE Form 2A Listing Statement in support of its application to list the Common Shares on the CSE on November 27, 2026.

Listing of the Common Shares on the CSE remains subject to satisfaction of the outstanding filing requirements under the CSE's conditional approval and receipt of final CSE approval.

Forward Looking Statements

The information in this news release about the future plans and objectives of the Company is forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, the Company obtaining final listing approval from the CSE and the listing of the Common Shares on the CSE, and the shares commencing trading on the CSE.

This forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time it was made, and involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others: the failure to obtain final listing approval from the CSE; the failure of the Company's Common Shares to begin trading on the CSE; risks related to the availability of financing for the Company; risks associated with the business of the Company given its limited operating history; changes in general economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets; and other related risks as more fully set out in the Company's continuous disclosure record filed at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company has also assumed that no significant events occur outside of the Company's normal course of business. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

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