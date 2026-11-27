

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil prices have moved lower on Friday as near-term war concerns eased after U.S. President Donald Trump stated that he prefers to give Iran more opportunity to strike a deal with the U.S. However, supply concerns due to incidents of ship attacks in the Strait of Hormuz and Houthi-Saudi Arabia conflict restricted the decline.



WTI Crude Oil for January delivery was last seen trading down by $0.67 (or 0.80%) at $83.01 per barrel.



In his Thanksgiving address at his residence in Florida, Trump remarked that victory in the war with Iran would be achieved whenever he wants it.



Trump stated that he is giving another chance for Iran to act smart but he sounded skeptical if the present Iranian regime would utilize the offer. Trump wanted Iran to use this opportunity to decide wisely and save a lot of lives.



Re-asserting again that Iran can never be allowed to have a nuclear weapon, Trump warned that Iranian missiles can reach up to Europe.



Trump threatened that if no deal is reached with Iran, further U.S. attacks on Iran could even target the strategic Pickaxe Mountain where Iran is suspected of piling up enriched nuclear materials.



Though no signs of de-escalation has emerged, market participants are counting on the remarks by Trump last week when he stated that he preferred to wait and watch how negotiations with Iran unfolds until January 1.



Trump had stressed that he is not in any rush to take a decision on Iran.



Iraq is now seeking an allowance to raise its production capacity and quota baselines from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries.



Iraq's oil minister Basim Mohammed Khudair Al-Abadi stated that Iraq raised its oil exports to 3.60 million barrels per day.



Iraq is the second largest producer of the OPEC alliance. Al-Abadi added that Iraq is in discussions with major U.S. oil firms including ExxonMobil, Chevron, and ConocoPhillips regarding potential investments in several oilfields.



Reports indicate that the OPEC cartel will likely keep the production targets unchanged in its meeting on November 29.



Meanwhile, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps continued to announce incidents of ships hitting naval mines in the Strait of Hormuz after they violated Iran's guidelines for navigation.



Iran's Fars news agency cited the IRGC as stating that while one oil tanker exploded, another tanker was forced to turn back. Reportedly, the two oil tankers attempted to secretly pass through an unauthorized route north of Ghavam Island.



While flows from the region picked up, global oil consumption has moved lower.



Late Thursday, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that Qatar and Pakistan are carrying proposals between Iran and the U.S. Araghchi added that though Iran was reviewing several ideas presented before it, the nation stood by its conditions for reopening the Strait of Hormuz.



Aside from the U.S.-Iran standoff, the flare-up in the strikes between Saudi Arabia and Iran-supported Houthi militant group of Yemen renewed supply concerns.



The Houthis are targeting the oil-rich Kingdom of Saudi Arabia almost on a daily basis, targeting energy facilities, airports, and financial infrastructures in Riyadh.



Qatar strongly condemned the Houthi attacks and expressed full solidarity with Saudi Arabia.



In retaliation to the deadly Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia's Ras Tanura refinery, the Saudi Arabia led coalition fighting the group struck areas in Yemen.



According to energy experts, the release of a report on global oil demand outlook by Paris-based International Energy Agency on November 13, indicating an impending global supply glut is pressuring oil prices on the downside. The release highlighted that oil markets would shift back into a surplus in the fourth quarter of 2026.



The U.S. dollar index was last seen trading at 104.04, up by 0.38 (or 0.37%) today.



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