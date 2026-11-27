Miami paid advertising agency Raging Agency, founded by Alex Evans, has narrowed its focus to wellness technology and equipment brands, led by manufacturers of red light therapy, hyperbaric, cryotherapy and cold plunge devices.

Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - November 27, 2026) - Raging Agency, a paid advertising agency based in Miami, Florida, has narrowed its client focus to wellness technology and equipment brands, led by manufacturers of red light therapy, hyperbaric, cryotherapy and cold plunge devices. The agency was founded in 2021 by Alex Evans, its founder and CEO, who has spent a decade in paid advertising. Raging Agency also runs advertising for the clinics and wellness businesses that buy this equipment, which connects a manufacturer's marketing to the buyers it is trying to reach.

The Raging Agency team in Miami, led by founder and CEO Alex Evans.

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Wellness device manufacturers often sell equipment priced in the tens of thousands of dollars to clinic owners, medical spas and wellness entrepreneurs. Those buyers tend to research for weeks before they commit, and many are still learning the pricing models and treatment protocols behind newer modalities. Evans has said the problem he sees most often is fragmented marketing: one contractor runs ads, another built a landing page months earlier, and lead follow-up sits in a system nobody owns. Raging Agency's model replaces that patchwork with a single team that handles strategy, media buying, creative, landing pages, call tracking, CRM setup and reporting, built around strict health and wellness advertising policies. The details of the manufacturer offering are on the agency's page for wellness tech makers at ragingagency.com/wellness-tech-makers.

"Most device makers we talk to have a strong product and a marketing setup that grew in pieces, with nobody owning the whole thing," said Alex Evans, founder and CEO of Raging Agency. "Their buyers are clinic owners making a major purchase, so every step from the first ad to the sales call has to earn trust. We decided to focus on that one category and do it properly, instead of spreading the same playbook across every kind of business."

Raging Agency works with a limited number of clients at a time and tells brands early in the process when it does not believe it is the right fit. The agency serves wellness technology brands across the United States from its Miami office at 3000 Biscayne Blvd #1275. More information about the agency and its founder is available at ragingagency.com/about.

About Raging Agency

Raging Agency is a paid advertising agency in Miami, Florida, founded in 2021 by Alex Evans. The agency runs paid advertising for wellness technology and equipment brands, led by manufacturers of red light therapy, hyperbaric, cryotherapy and cold plunge devices, and for the clinics that buy that equipment. It takes on a limited number of clients and is headquartered at 3000 Biscayne Blvd #1275, Miami, FL 33137. Learn more at [ragingagency.com](https://ragingagency.com/).

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