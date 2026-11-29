"One Person Goes Fast, a Group Goes Far": EngineAI Wishes to Build a Global Ecosystem on Its Worldwide Developer Conference

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EngineAI, an innovation practitioner in humanoid robotics, hosted its inaugural EngineAI Worldwide Developer Conference in Shenzhen, China, showcasing two robot foundational models alongside a smart inspection solution and the "Parallel Space" whole-body teleoperation platform. At the event, EngineAI announced that it will work with industrial chain fund, including Henan Investment Group and Chenkun Jingu, to provide $150 million industry-scale support to high-potential ecosystem partners to accelerate the transition of humanoid robots from technical validation to real-world deployment.

"Behind every industry are thousands upon thousands of clien t s, each with different needs. Such a vast and diverse range of demands is difficult for any single company, or even several companies, to meet on their own," said Tongyang Zhao, founder and CEO of EngineAI. To address this, EngineAI also demonstrated "Engine Plan" for developers, research institutions, and industry partners, providing access to its robotic platforms, computing power, and engineering experience to help them build solutions for industrial, home, and hazardous work environments. It will also support joint research, hands-on courses and commercial partnerships. EngineAI will also evaluate projects individually for prototype support and introductions to potential investors and other financing sources.

EngineAI unveiled two robot foundation models at the conference. Awaken-HI, a VLA model for humanoid loco-manipulation that predicts human motion and retargeted robot actions with one action expert, achieved a 90% success rate on previously unseen combinations of instructions, after using a 50,000-hour human whole-body motion dataset in pre-training. EngineAI-BFM, its general-purpose behavior foundation model, integrates high-dynamic whole-body movements with fine-grained and dexterous manipulation. It enables cross-robot adaptation, force-aware physical interaction, and autonomous traversal of complex terrain, while maintaining stable locomotion with payloads exceeding 35 kilograms. Beyond this, EngineAI plans to open-source its human motion agent-RSI and EngineAI-BFM model weights, and to give developers access to APIs for motion control and obstacle avoidance.

In addition, EngineAI introduced its smart inspection solution, which integrates task comprehension, navigation, manipulation, and detection. This enables robots to autonomously plan routes, avoid obstacles, take elevators, and conduct inspections across factory campuses, transmitting anomalies and inspection reports back to a cloud platform.

The company also highlighted several global collaboration milestones: a research team at ETH Zurich is utilizing the PM01 humanoid robot for challenging ladder-crossing locomotion research and the T800 is actively performing material picking and delivery tasks at Luxshare Precision's Suzhou manufacturing facility.

Also, EngineAI's Ultimate Robot Knock-out Legend (URKL) is the world's first industrial-level robot fighting competition, which has obtained massive attention globally. It gives developers an arena to test balance and motion control algorithms, a public stage to demonstrate their work, and a shared platform where university and industry teams can compare approaches on the same robot platform and EngineAI will open-source winners' code to facilitate exchange and innovation.

Furthermore, EngineAI introduced CoRun, a cross-team collaboration mechanism. Under CoRun, a "CoRunit" is formed whenever a new team independently reproduces existing results on physical hardware and delivers a verified incremental contribution. Through this mechanism, EngineAI aims to measure the practical reusability of technical achievements and expand collaborations into targeted research topics, academic curricula, and client projects. As university research moves beyond the lab, developer ideas evolve into commercial products, and industry partners' expertise translates into deployable solutions, EngineAI's core vision takes tangible shape: "Empowering every industry to build its own robots."

About EngineAI

Founded in Shenzhen in October 2023, EngineAI Robotics Technology Co., Ltd. (EngineAI) is a pioneer and leading innovator in general-purpose humanoid robotics and embodied AI industry. Driven by a full-stack technology architecture, EngineAI is committed to advancing frontier scientific research, engineering capability development, scalable production and commercial deployment.

Built on its full-stack embodied intelligence technology foundation, EngineAI has built a product portfolio that includes the T800, PM01, etc. Its SE01 was the first humanoid robot to demonstrate a human-like, straight-knee gait, and its PM01 performed the world's first front flip. EngineAI also operates URKL, a humanoid robotics competition where teams develop and demonstrate their own approaches on the full-size T800. During 2026APEC, EngineAI T800s led a group of 151 humanoid robots that set a Guinness World Record for the most humanoid robots dancing simultaneously in one hour.

EngineAI serves a broad spectrum of real-world scenarios across entertainment showcase, commercial services, intelligent traffic management, smart manufacturing, research and education.

For more information about EngineAI, please visit https://en.engineai.com.cn/.

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