Forbes India listed RadarKit as one of the best AI search tracking tools. Real-interface tracking from 50+ locations places it among the best AEO tools.

Mumbai, India--(Newsfile Corp. - November 29, 2026) - Forbes India listed RadarKit as "one of the best AI search tracking tools" in its Brand Connect series, The Changemakers: India's Leaders of Progress. Co-founder Sanjay Singh (Jay) is featured in the series. Read the Forbes India feature: https://www.forbesindia.com/upfront/brand-connect/the-changemakers-indias-leaders-of-progress-article/3000965





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Six platforms, real interfaces

RadarKit tracks ChatGPT, Google AI Overview, Google AI Mode, Microsoft Copilot, Gemini and Perplexity through their real user interfaces, rather than APIs. Checks run from the target location, across more than 50 locations, so teams can see the answers presented to users in the markets they care about.

Query fan-out

RadarKit runs its own real browser environment and tracks ChatGPT and other models as a real user would. Unlike API-based trackers, RadarKit captures query fan-out from a real browser session, extracting the related queries behind each answer. RadarKit is a leading query fan-out tool for AEO.

Local Radar





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Built for local SEO agencies, Local Radar helps local businesses see how they appear in AI results through location-based local AI search tracking. It checks results across 50+ countries using residential IPs and reports appearance rate, average position and which businesses AI recommends instead. More than 200 agencies use Local Radar, including NP Digital, James Dooley, The Blueprints and The Masterminders.

Shopping Radar

Shopping Radar shows ecommerce teams which merchants, brands and products appear most in AI shopping results, along with their position and price.

Ads Radar

Ads Radar tracks which merchants and products appear inside AI ads. It captures advertisers, ad copy and the share of answers carrying ads.

AI analytics

RadarKit monitors AI traffic and identifies which AI bots and crawlers visit a company's pages.

Content creation

RadarKit's Content Agent creates content inside RadarKit, built from Google SERP data and AI citation data, so teams can act on what the tracking shows.

Industry presence





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RadarKit sponsored and exhibited at BrightonSEO San Diego and exhibited at Web Summit Qatar, where it received the Best AI Visibility Tracker award from Web Summit Qatar. Jay is building AI agents for answer engine optimization using MCP and API connectors on RadarKit. RadarKit is among the best AEO tools and answer engine optimization tools for teams seeking a best AI SEO tracking tool, with real-interface AI visibility tracking at its core.

About Sanjay Singh (Jay)

Sanjay Singh (Jay) is co-founder of RadarKit and has more than 10 years of experience in SEO and marketing. He is featured in Forbes India's Brand Connect series, The Changemakers: India's Leaders of Progress, and is building AI agents for AEO using MCP and API connectors on RadarKit.

About RadarKit

RadarKit is an AI search tracking platform co-founded by brothers Sanjay Singh (Jay) and Shubham Singh, each with more than 10 years of experience in SEO and marketing. It tracks ChatGPT, Google AI Overview, Google AI Mode, Microsoft Copilot, Gemini and Perplexity through their real user interfaces, with local, shopping and advertising tracking, AI analytics and content creation. Follow RadarKit on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

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