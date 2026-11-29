Thrillwater has launched venue hire at a lakeside event venue in Chertsey, Surrey, for birthday parties, corporate events, conferences and wedding receptions, with one planner per booking and a written quote within one working day.

Chertsey, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - November 29, 2026) - Thrillwater, an events company in Chertsey, Surrey, has launched venue hire at a lakeside event venue set inside a theme park, 50 minutes from London by car outside peak hours. Enquiries opened on 22 November 2026 through the company's website. The venue hosts birthday parties, corporate events, conferences and wedding receptions for up to 800 guests. The company was set up so that organisers in Surrey, London and the South East of England can plan a large event through one planner, in an event space where time on a roller coaster can be added to the booking.





The Terrace at Thrillwater, the lakeside event venue in Chertsey, Surrey, set for an evening reception.



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A clear-span hall for up to 800 guests

The main event space is the Lakeside Hall, a clear-span hall that measures 30 metres by 25 metres and gives 750 square metres of floor. It holds 800 guests standing, 500 seated in a theatre layout, 420 for an exhibition, 380 for a banquet and 300 in a cabaret layout. The Hall has no windows, so it has full blackout at any hour of the day for a film, a presentation or a light show. A removable stage, a projector screen and a removable dance floor are part of the room. The Hall also has a kitchen for event catering, a cloakroom and an accessible toilet.





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Three more spaces sit around the Hall. The Garden Marquee is a smaller marquee that opens into it. The Terrace is a 31-metre deck under festoon lights that holds 120 guests standing, with steps down to the garden. The Launch Pad is an open-air plaza in the heart of the park with a stage and a sound system, used for small concerts, product launches and summer parties. Layouts and capacities are published on the company's venue hire page, where a capacity checker shows which function rooms suit a given guest number and type of event.

Birthday parties with roller coasters next door

Thrillwater plans birthday parties for every age, from a first birthday to a 100th, and offers 42 themes for dressing the room. Children's parties, teen parties and milestone birthdays such as an 18th, 21st, 30th, 40th or 50th each have their own format. On days when the park is open, the host can add ride time to the booking: one hour on a roller coaster, with a train running for the group and nobody else on board. Families and party organisers can compare the options on the birthday party venue pages before they ask for a quote.





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Conferences, team building and Christmas parties for companies

For businesses, the Lakeside Hall works as a conference venue for 500 delegates, an exhibition hall, or a banquet room for an awards ceremony or gala dinner. Thrillwater also plans team building days, product launches, family fun days, summer parties and office Christmas parties. Because the Hall has full blackout, a conference can run screen presentations in the middle of the day and then become an evening event in the same room. Ride time can be added to a company booking in the same way as a private party, which gives delegates an activity without leaving the site. Each format is set out on the corporate event venue pages.

Wedding receptions and family celebrations

The venue takes wedding receptions, including large Asian wedding receptions, with the Hall laid for a wedding breakfast of up to 380 guests and the Terrace open alongside it. Family celebrations are planned in the same way, among them baby showers, engagement parties, christenings, anniversary parties, hen parties and school proms. Couples can read how the day works on the wedding reception venue page.

One planner and a written quote within one working day

Every enquiry is handled by one planner, from the first email to the written quote and beyond. The company replies within one working day, and each event is quoted in writing, based on the occasion, the guest numbers, the date and the spaces needed. Event packages add food and other services to the hire, and the Hall can also be hired on its own. An online planning form on the website collects the details, and show rounds of the venue run on most weekdays.

"We built Thrillwater around a simple idea: one room large enough for 800 people, with a theme park outside the door," said Kieron Ashley, Event Manager at Thrillwater. "A birthday party, a conference or a wedding reception here can end with the guests on a roller coaster, and the organiser deals with one planner all the way through."

"The first thing every organiser wants to know is what the event will cost," Ashley added. "Our commitment is to answer that in writing within one working day, so that people can plan with real figures instead of estimates."





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Planning guides for organisers

The company's website also carries 54 planning guides for people who are organising an event. The guides cover subjects such as hiring a venue, working out venue capacity for standing and seated events, what to look for on a site visit and team building ideas for work. The company plans to add further guides in the months ahead.

Location and travel

Thrillwater is in Chertsey, Surrey, and is reached from junctions 11 to 13 of the M25 motorway. The journey from London takes 50 minutes by car outside peak hours, and trains from London Waterloo to Staines take 35 minutes. Parking is on site and is included with some packages. The location puts the venue within reach of Surrey, Berkshire and south-west London for daytime corporate events as well as evening parties.

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VIP days and exclusive hire

Alongside venue hire, Thrillwater acts as an agent for groups that want more of the park in their event. It arranges VIP days, private hire of a ride, exclusive hire of the park and chauffeur transfers from anywhere in the UK. These are requested through a separate form on the website and are quoted in writing in the same way as venue hire.

Key facts

Location: Chertsey, Surrey, 50 minutes from London by car outside peak hours

Main space: the Lakeside Hall, 30 metres by 25 metres, 750 square metres

Capacity: 800 standing, 500 theatre, 420 exhibition, 380 banquet, 300 cabaret

Other spaces: the Garden Marquee, the Terrace (120 standing) and the Launch Pad

Events: birthday parties, corporate events, conferences, team building, Christmas parties, wedding receptions and family celebrations

Reply time: a written quote within one working day

About Thrillwater

Thrillwater is an events company and lakeside event venue in Chertsey, Surrey, set inside a theme park. It offers venue hire, hall hire and event planning for birthday parties, corporate events, conferences, team building days, Christmas parties, wedding receptions and family celebrations, for up to 800 guests. Each booking has one planner, and each enquiry receives a written quote within one working day. More information is available on the company's website.

Media Contact

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