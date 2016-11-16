MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 11/16/16 -- PINKO, the renowned Italian clothing retailer, opens its flagship store in Les Cours Mont-Royal, in the heart of downtown Montreal. Widely popular across Europe, this contemporary fashion brand ushers in its distinct Italian styling to Canada's fashion scene.

With over 170 freestanding stores around the world, as well as 970 shopping outlets, PINKO's retail expansion has included the fashion capitals of New York, Tokyo, Lisbon, Moscow, London, Barcelona, Milan and Paris. The brand now sets its sights on Canada, highlighting a 2,204 square foot location in the upscale Cours Mont-Royal shopping mall. "We are thrilled to welcome this distinctive brand," says Valerie Law, Vice-President of Marketing for the Soltron Group. "Our vibrant city is known for our trendsetting fashions, making Montreal and Les Cours an ideal place for PINKO's cutting-edge collections."

To celebrate PINKO's grand opening, Les Cours Mont-Royal will be hosting an invitation-only soiree on Wednesday, December 1st, 2016. There will be an exclusive fashion show featuring PINKO's hottest winter trends followed by a cocktail party. PINKO is located on the 3rd level of the mall, 1455 Peel. www.pinko.com

About PINKO

Founded in the early 1980s by Pietro Negra, and Cristina Rubini, PINKO is a contemporary Italian fashion brand in which creative flair and quality are expressed in their avant-garde collections. PINKO's worldwide success can be attributed to their innovative technology, dynamic perception of style and the striving for unique and original fashion trends.

About LCMR

Les Cours Mont-Royal is the home of the best fashion brands Montreal has to offer; stores with a distinct appeal. Les Cours Mont-Royal's mission is to provide its clientele with the latest, and most significant offerings in the ready-to-wear industry. Les Cours Mont-Royal is located on Peel between Ste. Catherine and De Maisonneuve, connected to Peel Metro and the underground city.

Contacts:

Tuti Do - Rev Communications

514.331.8837

tdo@revcommunications.com



