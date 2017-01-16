Partnership Paves the way for Online Mobile Gaming Audience to be Accessed Programmatically for the First Time

Pocket Gamer Connect- Triton Digital®, a leading technology provider for the audio industry, today announced that Zemeho, the Finland-based creator of music streaming plugin [valinta] for online games and applications has joined a2x®, Triton's premiere programmatic audio advertising exchange. This partnership enables the programmatic purchase of digital audio advertising inventory within streaming music in online mobile games and applications for the first time.

Through this partnership, game and app developers that utilize Zemeho's [valinta] player for in-app music streaming can monetize their highly-engaged audiences by inserting targeted, relevant ads into the music within their games. Finnish and Swedish mobile game developers have utilized Zemeho to take advantage of this unique and powerful channel, leveraging targeted advertising to connect with the gamers that play their titles everyday.

"We are thrilled to partner with Zemeho to bring this new category of inventory to the exchange," said Benjamin Masse, Managing Director, Market Development and Strategy at Triton Digital. "The ability to deliver a relevant message to these highly engaged users opens up an enormous opportunity for advertisers to reach new audience in a unique and meaningful way."

"We are excited to partner with Triton Digital to leverage the ease and efficiency of programmatic buying to help our partners monetize their app and mobile gaming audiences like never before," said River Boche, Co-Founder at Zemeho. "The mobile gaming audience is incredibly immersed in the online experience; it's a tremendous opportunity to now be able to incorporate targeted advertising into that engagement."

About Triton Digital

Triton Digital's® (https://tritondigital.com) technology has connected audio supply to advertising demand since 2006, providing the technical backbone for the digital audio marketplace. The company's innovative technology enables both live and on-demand publishers to build audience and revenue globally. As a pioneer in the space, Triton Digital has made that audience available programmatically for the first time, maximizing audience buying efficiency for advertisers across the world.

About Zemeho

Finnish-American team located in Finland, the hub of mobile game industry, who mixes youth with professionals to create innovative mobile game app solutions. Zemeho's main product is [valinta] a customizable music player that mobile developers integrate into their games or apps and enable user controllable streaming music and monetize audio.

