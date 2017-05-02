SEATTLE, WA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/02/17 -- For the vast majority of Americans -- 87% -- homeownership is still part of their American Dream (according to the latest research). That's why Giveback Homes, the first and fastest-growing organization of real estate professionals supporting local and international home-building nonprofits, has created an easy way for agents and brokers to help even more people own their own homes.

To help further Giveback Homes' social-bettering activities and aspirations, Imprev -- which powers the marketing centers for hundreds of brokerages and franchises representing over 20% of real estate agents in North America -- has launched a Marketing Center for Giveback Homes' broker and agent members.

"We are a team of three serving hundreds of real estate agents and brokers throughout the country," says Caroline Pinal, co-founder of Giveback Homes. "Our new Marketing Center powered by Imprev lets our growing membership base easily access the materials they need to share their commitment to social good. This marketing support will free us to spend our time where we can maximize the contributions of our members," she adds.

Renwick Congdon, CEO of Imprev, is pleased to partner with Giveback Homes: "Agents and brokers we talked with were enthusiastic in their support of Giveback Homes, explaining how it gave them an effective way to help change lives through homeownership, something they believe in passionately. Being able to leverage our platform in a way that will help Giveback Homes do more with their limited resources truly makes everyone at Imprev feel connected to their remarkable, life-changing efforts."

The Imprev-powered Marketing Center for Giveback Homes is a member benefit for all real estate agents and brokers who join their social responsibility program. The platform will help members create beautifully-designed digital and print materials to let their community know they're participating as a Giveback Homes real estate professional, from emails and social media posts to print flyers and postcards.

About Giveback Homes

Giveback Homes is a community of real estate professionals working together for social good. Members of Giveback Homes donate a portion of their commission and 100% of their contributions go directly to building a home, through nonprofits that include 501(c)3 Habitat for Humanity and Business for Social Good Inc. Blake Andrews and Caroline Pinal were inspired by their work at TOMS shoes and founded Giveback in 2013 to make it easy to embed giving into the real estate industry. Giveback provides agents and brokers a cause marketing strategy, vets non-profit organizations for donations, organizes fundraising events, and mobilizes teams of volunteer homebuilders to help build homes in 20 U.S. markets and abroad.

About Imprev

Many of the most respected brands in real estate use Imprev's Automated Marketing Services to set themselves apart from their competition. With Imprev, brokerages can automatically create a fully-branded print, digital, and social media marketing package for all of their agents' new listings, giving them a recruiting edge and driving unprecedented brand consistency. Established in 2000, the Imprev platform powers the marketing centers for hundreds of brokerages and franchises-representing over 20% of real estate agents in North America-including RE/MAX, Coldwell Banker, Berkshire Hathaway Home Services, Corcoran Group, and NextHome. Discover more at http://www.imprev.com.

