Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. ("Newron", SIX: NWRN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for patients with diseases of the central nervous system (CNS) and pain, today announced the receipt of milestone payments linked to the approval of its lead compound Xadago® (safinamide) for the treatment of Parkinson's disease by the US Food and Drug Administration.

The payments were made by Newron's partner Zambon, who holds the rights to develop and commercialize Xadago® globally, excluding Japan and other key territories where Meiji Seika has the rights to develop and commercialize the compound, and relate to the 2012 "strategic collaboration and license agreement for safinamide" between Newron and Zambon. Payments totaled EUR11.3 million which under the applicable IFRS rules will be recognized as immediate revenue. Newron is also eligible to receive royalty payments on sales as part of the 2012 agreement.

About Newron Pharmaceuticals

Newron (SIX: NWRN) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for patients with diseases of the Central Nervous System (CNS) and pain. The Company is headquartered in Bresso near Milan, Italy. Xadago (safinamide) has received marketing authorization for the treatment of Parkinson's disease in the European Union, Switzerland and the USA, and is commercialized by Newron's Partner Zambon. US WorldMeds holds the commercialization rights in the USA. Meiji Seika has the rights to develop and commercialize the compound in Japan and other key Asian territories. In addition to Xadago® for Parkinson's disease, Newron has a strong pipeline of promising treatments for rare disease patients at various stages of clinical development, including sarizotan for patients with Rett syndrome and ralfinamide for patients with specific rare pain indications. Newron is also developing Evenamide as the potential first add-on therapy for the treatment of patients with positive symptoms of schizophrenia. www.newron.com

