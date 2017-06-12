Belstaff Presents the Spring Summer 18 Collections at London Fashion Week Men's

LONDON, June 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

For Spring Summer 18 Menswear and Womenswear are unified, inspired by the epic adventure and journey of the riders of the Paris Dakar rally. Travelling through extreme conditions, it was in these uncharted territories that riders encountered many different cultures, climates and terrains which translates into the collection, mixing modern performance fabrics with retro sports graphics and prints.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/521498/Belstaff_Fashion_Week.jpg )



Taking inspiration from the late 70s and early 80s era, the rally was less about the race and more a voyage of self-discovery, with riders needing courage and fortitude to complete the journey, never knowing what was to greet them around the next corner. This sense of the unpredictable is very much represented in this collection, rich in multi-seasonal technological innovation, mixing luxurious fabrics and bold prints with functionality. The many countries and terrains the rally passed through provided the perfect inspiration for Belstaff to showcase new modular, lightweight and highly technical styles that are protective and wearable in all climates.

"The pioneering spirit of Belstaff's founder Eli Belovitch can be seen through the developments in this collection in the new technology used, in the fabrics and construction. Our iconic outerwear continues to evolve, with classic silhouettes reinterpreted for the modern consumer, and new styles showcasing the modernity of the brand. The collection also celebrates a more graphic and bold colourful offering for the summer season," explains Creative Director, Delphine Ninous.

The collection also captures the romance of the North African landscape through a colour palette ranging from soft sun-bleached pastels to the bold hues of copper and burnt orange. A sense of spontaneity is projected, with patterns and prints juxtaposed with retro-inspired sportswear, and of Western clothing influencing and being influenced by African colours.

Belstaff showcased the collections in the iconic London venue of Somerset House, in the newly opened wing, the Lancaster Rooms, with guests arriving via the British landmark of Waterloo Bridge. The raw and dilapidated space with high ceilings and original arched windows is juxtaposed with modern shards of block colours, evoking the graphic nature of the collection while the conceptual sand dunes of the African landscape provide the setting for the model vignettes.

"Through Delphine's new leadership as Creative Director we are proud to showcase the modernisation of our incredible, iconic and British heritage brand. Focusing on innovation, functionality, colour and new materials Delphine delivers a strong aesthetic interpretation of the brand into product, respecting our great 93-year history but always looking forward, designing for our global modern urban adventurer," said Gavin Haig, CEO Belstaff.

About BELSTAFF:

Belstaff is a modern British heritage brand steeped in the spirit of adventure, protecting independent spirits to venture free. In Belstaff, the fearless explorer and the stylish alike will discover clothing for a contemporary lifestyle influenced by Belstaff's rich 93 year history, yet firmly rooted in the present and forever forward-looking.

Belstaff is headquartered in London and showrooms reside there and in New York, Milan and Munich. Belstaff is currently sold through its flagship on New Bond Street, and twelve stores in Europe, the United States and Asia, through select wholesale distribution worldwide and on http://www.belstaff.com