The Access Group Completes Acquisition of Selima Limited

LONDON, June 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Access Group, one of the UK's leading providers of software to mid-market customers, has completed the acquisition of Selima Limited.

With revenues of £5 million in 2016, Selima (http://www.selima.co.uk) is a prominent provider of cloud-based workforce management software and managed payroll services, particularly in the Retail and Hospitality and Education sectors. This acquisition bolsters Access' existing product portfolio for the UK Academy schools sector to include specialist HR and Payroll offerings as well as creating a new suite of products for the Retail and Hospitality sector.

Selima has over 300 customers including Hawksmoor, Young's Brewery, Academies Enterprise Trust as well as a number of local authorities.

"The addition of Selima to the Access Group greatly increases the value we deliver to our customers and expands what we can deliver in a new industry sector of Retail and Hospitality. There is strong alignment in our cultures with the Selima team and the way we do business" said Chris Bayne, CEO of The Access Group, who continues "The Selima deal is our second significant acquisition in 2017, which supports Access' focused go to market strategy and accelerated growth plans."

Selima's current Managing Director, Wayne Blakemore, will remain with Access to support the future success of the business.

"I am confident the Access Group is the perfect home for the products, customers and employees of Selima. It will help take what we have achieved with Selima in the last five years to the next level." said Wayne Blakemore, CEO of Selima.

