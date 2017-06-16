NEW YORK, June 16, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guggenheim Securities International Ltd., the international investment banking and capital markets division of Guggenheim Partners, announced today that Francesco Bedina has joined the firm as a Senior Managing Director in the power, energy, and renewables investment banking group in Europe.



Mr. Bedina joins Guggenheim from Neos Dialogos LLC, a strategic advisory firm that he originally founded in 2009, where he focused on energy and infrastructure. Previously Mr. Bedina served as Head of Energy, Infrastructure and Renewables in Europe at Altium Capital Limited and prior to that was Co-Head of European Utilities Investment Banking and European Head of Renewable Energy at UBS Investment Bank.



"Francesco is an important addition to our GSIL office in London," said Co-CEO of Guggenheim Securities and Head of Investment Banking Mark Van Lith. "His long-standing relationships in the energy and renewables space will bring a new dimension to our European client coverage. We look forward to his continued success at Guggenheim."



Mr. Bedina received his Master in International Economics and Management from SDA Bocconi in Milan, Italy and his degree in Economics and Banking from the University of Udine in Udine, Italy. He is based in Guggenheim's London office.



About Guggenheim Partners



Guggenheim Partners is a global investment and advisory firm with more than $260 billion1 in assets under management. Across our three primary businesses of investment management, investment banking, and insurance services, we have a track record of delivering results through innovative solutions. With more than 2,300 professionals based in more than 25 offices around the world, our commitment is to advance the strategic interests of our clients and to deliver long-term results with excellence and integrity. We invite you to learn more about our expertise and values by visiting GuggenheimPartners.com and following us on Twitter at twitter.com/guggenheimptnrs.



1 Assets under management are as of 3.31.2017 and include consulting services for clients whose assets are valued at approximately $59bn.



