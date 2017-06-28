(ISIN Code: FR0013230620)

Regulatory News:

Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO) announces the repurchase of 1,220,868 2022 ORNANEs, representing approximately 99.9% of the 2022 ORNANEs initially issued, in off-market transactions and pursuant to a repurchase procedure conducted between June 22nd, 2017 and June 28th, 2017 (both dates inclusive).

The settlement-delivery of the 2022 ORNANEs tendered in the repurchase procedure will occur on June 30th, 2017, after which date the 2022 ORNANEs so repurchased will be cancelled in accordance with their terms and conditions. The repurchases referred to above represent an aggregate amount of €83,324,241 (i.e., €68.25 per 2022 ORNANE). This repurchase price represents a 10.7% premium over the nominal value of the 2022 ORNANEs and includes the interests that would have been paid by the Company for the period from January 1st, 2017 to June 30th, 2017.

Tikehau Capital has decided to exercise its right to redeem the 2022 ORNANEs in accordance with their terms and conditions.

The objectives of this repurchase procedure was to optimize the Company's indebtedness and to manage the potential dilution for the Company's shareholders.

Tikehau Capital further reminds holders of 2022 ORNANEs that, pursuant to the terms and conditions of the ORNANEs 2022 and as indicated in the press release dated June 19th, 2017, any notification of exercise of their conversion right will be settled in cash only.

About Tikehau Capital:

Tikehau Capital is an asset management and investment group which manages €10.3bn of assets, with shareholders' equity of €1.5bn. The Group invests in various asset classes (private debt, real-estate, private equity and liquid strategies), including through its asset management subsidiary Tikehau IM, on behalf of institutional and private investors. Controlled by its managers, alongside leading institutional partners, Tikehau Capital employs 170 staff in its Paris, London, Brussels, Madrid, Milan, Seoul and Singapore offices.

Tikehau Capital is listed on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris, Compartment A (ISIN code: FR0013230612; Ticker: TKO.FP)

www.tikehaucapital.com

Disclaimers

This press release and the information contained herein do not constitute an offer to sell or purchase, or the solicitation of an offer to sell or purchase, securities of Tikehau Capital.

No communication or information relating to the contemplated transaction may be distributed to the public in any jurisdiction (other than France) in which registration or approval is required. No action has been (or will be) undertaken in any jurisdiction outside of France where such steps would be required. The subscription for or purchase of securities of Tikehau Capital may be subject to legal or statutory restrictions in certain jurisdictions. Tikehau Capital assumes no responsibility for any violation of such restrictions by any person. The distribution of this press release in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law.

In the United Kingdom, this press release announcement is directed only at persons who (i) have professional experience in matters relating to investments falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (as amended, the "Financial Promotion Order"), (ii) are persons falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) ("high net worth companies, unincorporated associations etc.") of the Financial Promotion Order, (iii) are persons falling within Article 43 of the Financial Promotion Order (all such persons together being referred to as "Relevant persons"). The press release announcement must not be acted on or relied on by persons who are not Relevant persons.

This press release does not constitute an offer or invitation to sell or purchase, or a solicitation of any offer to purchase or subscribe for, any securities of Tikehau Capital in the United States of America.

The diffusion of this press release in certain countries may be prohibited under applicable law.

This press release may not be published, transmitted or distributed, directly or indirectly, and does not constitute an offer of securities, in the United-States (including in the territories and dependencies and in any State of the United States), in Canada, in Australia, or in Japan.

These materials are not an offer for sale of Tikehau Capital shares or securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction. Not for publication, distribution or release, directly or indirectly, in the United States of America, Canada, Australia or Japan.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170628006268/en/

Contacts:

Press:

Tikehau Capital

Julien Sanson, +33 1 40 06 18 40

jsanson@tikehaucapital.com

or

Image 7

Leslie Jung, 44 781 864 18 03

ljung@image7.uk.com