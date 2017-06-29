Regulatory News:

Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO) today announced it has completed the acquisition of Credit.fr, the French specialist in crowdlending1 for small businesses financing, for an amount of €12 million. Incubated since March 2015 by Truffle Capital and under the leadership of Geoffroy Roux de Bézieux, its chairman since November 2015, Credit.fr has rapidly established itself as an essential player in the small and mid-sized companies (SMEs) alternative financing market.

This acquisition enables Tikehau Capital, a leading company active in the corporate lending and private debt market in France, to consolidate and expand its lending platform by bringing its corporate financing solutions to smaller businesses and SMEs. Through Credit.fr, Tikehau Capital will enable its wide network of investors and partners to broaden their investment policy, currently focused on medium-sized and larger companies, to include smaller businesses rigorously selected by Credit.fr teams.

Credit.fr is renowned for the quality of its solutions, its scoring system and its user-friendly website. The company has revolutionised corporate access to credit by offering an extremely rapid response based on a simplified administrative process. Since its creation, Credit.fr has financed 217 companies, raising a total of over EUR 13 million, through 13,000 loans from retail clients willing to support the real economy while securing an attractive return. Credit.fr has also established numerous partnerships with financial sector players, including HelloBank!, the first French bank recommending its clients to invest in a crowdlending platform nearly a year ago.

Guillaume Arnaud, Managing Director of Tikehau IM, said: "We have been monitoring SME crowdlending platforms in Europe for some time now, particularly in France, where the market has strong growth potential. The acquisition of Credit.fr provides us a unique smaller business lending knowhow and allows us to expand our range of financing solutions and therefore address most of French companies."

Thomas de Bourayne, CEO of Credit.fr added: "With its renowned asset management expertise and strong growth, Tikehau Capital represents the ideal partner for Credit.fr to develop in France and internationally. This deal will enable us to offer institutional investors solutions for investing in a new asset class and support the development of small French businesses.

About Tikehau Capital

Tikehau Capital is an asset management and investment group which manages approximately €10bn of assets, with shareholders' equity of €1.5bn. The group invests in various asset classes (private debt, real-estate, private equity and liquid strategies), including through its asset management subsidiary Tikehau IM, on behalf of institutional and private investors. Controlled by its managers, alongside leading institutional partners, Tikehau Capital employs 170 staff in its Paris, Milan, Brussels, London and Singapore offices.

Tikehau Capital is listed on Euronext Paris, compartment A (ISIN code: FR0013230612; Ticker: TKO.FP)

www.tikehaucapital.com

About Credit.fr

Credit.fr, which was launched in March 2015, enables retail clients to lend directly to rigorously-selected smaller businesses and SMEs under advantageous conditions for the borrowing companies and paying an attractive yield to lenders.

Credit.fr has been awarded the BPI Innovative Company label as well as the Pôle Finance Innovation Fintech Excellence label.

For further information, please visit www.credit.fr

1 Crowdlending enables companies to take out loans from private investors.

