HONG KONG, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/30/17 -- Madame Tussauds Hong Kong prepares to welcome versatile artist Mr. Huang Zitao (Z.TAO) by the second quarter of 2018. Z.TAO has invited to be the first celebrity housed at Fashion Zone and he is planned to attend the unveiling ceremony of his world-first figure.

Huang Zitao (Z.TAO) has announced 24 songs since 2015, 17 of them are composed by himself. His first EP 《Adore》 and album 《The Road》 gained him recognition and he received numerous awards including The Most Popular Singer in Sina Weibo Night and Baidu's Entertainment Icon. He also plays acclaimed roles in movie Railroad Tigers, The Game Changer and dramas A Chinese Odyssey: Love You A Million Years. Z.TAO is a fashion icon who was invited to London Fashion Week, Shanghai Fashion Week and Milan Fashion Week. Therefore, he involved in the creation of his figure actively and donated the clothes that will be worn by his figure to introduce the most fashionable wax twin to his fans.

Madame Tussauds sculpting team met with Z.TAO in Hong Kong to begin the wax figure creation process. During the sitting, the team interacted with Z.TAO to get a full understanding of his facial expressions and impressions. During the 7 hours sitting, Z.TAO has to hold the exact same pose for the team to take more than 200 reference photos from various angles. "When I received the invitation from Madame Tussauds Hong Kong to create my wax figure, I started to work out more frequently to reach my best form," Z.TAO revealed. The team was impressed with his professionalism and when the team displayed dozens of samples to match his hair, eyes and teeth, Z.TAO couldn't resist playing and posing with all the samples. His witty moves caused a storm of laughter.

"During my last visit to Fashion Zone, I am always hoping that I can have a wax replica of myself and fantasying how will my fans interact with my wax double. I can't wait to see my twin next year!" Z.TAO commented.

Jenny You, General Manager at Madame Tussauds Hong Kong, said "Z.TAO is an all-round artist and his stardom is well recognized in Asia. We are pleased to work with him again. His arrival will definitely create lasting memories to visitors and fans."

