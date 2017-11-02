Q-nomy and Matrix-NIT will enable US based healthcare providers to optimize patient journeys and facility throughput

Q-nomy Inc., a leading global provider of patient journey and throughput optimization solutions, today announced its partnership with healthcare system integrator Matrix-NIT to offer its solutions to US based healthcare providers.

Q-nomy, recently cited as a sample vendor of Real-Time Health System Orchestration solutions in Gartner's "Hype Cycle for Real-Time Health System Technologies, 2017" report, helps healthcare providers optimize patient journeys and care paths, as well as improve the utilization of every department and the facility as a whole.

"While not new to the US healthcare market, we are thrilled to have NIT-Matrix as our partner", says Eran Reuveni, EVP Strategic Alliances at Q-nomy "Q-nomy's recognized care path optimization solutions enable system integrators to cover all workflows and processes in the healthcare provider site, as well as all kinds of patient interactions, tasks and visits".

Lior Blik, President at Matrix-NIT, commented that "Matrix-NIT is constantly working to enhance the patient experience for our customers. Our IT solutions are custom built to each client and this partnership with Q-Nomy only strengthens our approach. Utilizing Q-Nomy's patient journey optimization platform will enable Matrix-NIT to continue offering patient first solutions".

Q-nomy's healthcare products are installed in hundreds of locations worldwide, including the world's second largest HMO Clalit Health Services, and other major healthcare providers such as the American Army, Navy and Air Force hospitals, leading UK hospitals and clinics, and Sheba Medical Center-the largest medical center in the Middle East.

About Q-nomy Inc.

Q-nomy is a leading software vendor providing solutions that optimize true omni-channel digital and physical business processes and customer journeys.

Q-nomy helps global household name customers to perform better by streamlining the customer journey in physical and online points of sale, service and care. Q-nomy has offices in North America and the UK, and has over 1200 installations in five continents in retail, telco, finance, healthcare, education and government organizations.

About Matrix-NIT

Matrix-NIT is a leading national healthcare IT provider offering a variety of clinical informatics services our products suite is customized and cost-effective, based in New York with offices in New Jersey and Florida NITHealth supports the healthcare industry to improve patient care through technology optimization, delivering high performance information systems. Every healthcare institution has unique IT needs and a thorough clinical, technical assessment and organizational analysis is conducted prior to NITHealth collaborating with our clients in providing a complete IT solution. Client satisfaction is the ultimate goal of NIThealth. We create a complete solution that addresses all of your internal and external information system challenges.

Additional Resources:

See how Q-Flow for Healthcare helps healthcare providers optimize complex processes https://youtu.be/mLMpueKG3RQ

Q-nomy on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/qnomy

Follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/qnomy

Visit us at https://www.qnomy.com/healthcare

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171102006223/en/

Contacts:

Q-nomy Media Contact:

Udi Granot

Udi.granot@qnomy.com