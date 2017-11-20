«The Industry 4.0 plan certainly faces new challenges in Italy and the human side of organisation will take care of the social and business digital transformation. We can now enter into the future». Vito Rotondi, CEO Managing Director of MEP Group, the Italian leading company in the rebar equipment manufacturing and in resistance welding technology, comments with these words his victory as Italian CEO of the Year for Innovation in Industrial Machinery at Le Fonti Awards 2017 held in March in Milan and on the 20th of October in London at the London Stock Exchange.

«For being an illuminated CEO, able to combine the needs of digitization and automation of industry 4.0 to enhancing the human factor», said Guido Giommi, President of Le Fonti. «For investing more than 10% of R&D revenue and creating the MEP Business School, giving birth to a new era in the social economy. For consolidating the company's leadership in industrial engineering along with the human dimension in the field of business information

The award was presented at the international event in London, part of the global roadshow held at the world's leading financial centres, organised by Le Fonti, which have received the patronage of the European Commission.

«It is positive for my company in Italy, MEP Group as well as my professional and personal life. It is a holistic mosaic composition managing will, head, heart, skills and results. I am proud of the Le Fonti award, which I consider a prestigious step in my career and a strong invitation to continue the progress with my company's projects». And about the Industry 4.0 Vito Rotondi says: «The main result of Industry 4.0 in Italy will be in the near future since the task is now producing the right mindfulness, consciousness, intellectual awareness and the operating results. Surely now we have an excellent law». He also point out that they incorporated a MEP Business School: «This is a school of management not only for technology training, but also for organisational education. We discovered the human side of the digitization and the efficiency impact of the best practices on management's processes. The technology progress and the human enhancement are the basis of the industrial renaissance».

