In Bloom by Jonquil Keeps Brides Blooming this Spring with an Exclusive Collection for Nordstrom

Bridal Intimates Aren't Just for the Wedding Night - In Bloom Bridal for Nordstrom Designs are Also Perfect for the Entire Wedding Party

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2018 / Diane Samandi, the Founder of In Bloom by Jonquil, is proud to announce that she is now designing a bridal intimates collection exclusively for Nordstrom.

To learn more about In Bloom by Jonquil, a brand that is long known for their romantic bridal lingerie, and to check out their new collection, please visit https://www.inbloomintimates.com.

As Diane noted, the new collection will include PJs and robes in fresh floral prints that are meant to outfit the entire bridal party as they get ready for the upcoming wedding ceremony. The collection is inspired by vintage findings including crochet and embroidery, and embodies the essence of free-spirited days along the Malibu coast.

"We are so happy to be designing this collection for Nordstrom and excited to be a part of so many brides' special days," Diane said.

"In a word this collection, to me, is fresh. It's about pretty florals for the wedding party, and intricate laces and fabrications that will make the bride the star of the day."

The fact that Diane is launching a new collection of bridal intimates for a top clothing retailer like Nordstrom will not surprise the many happy customers who have shopped with her since she first founded Jonquil in 1980.

A favorite with brides, Jonquil has how enjoyed over 30 years of success, and is one of the most sought after lines in the lingerie world. Jonquil is sold at Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue, Bergdorf Goodman, and the finest specialty boutiques worldwide.

In 2007, Diane partnered with MGT, a company specializing in the production of molded cup babydolls. She and the design team at MGT worked to create In Bloom by Jonquil.

Now, with her new collection for Nordstrom, Diane is thrilled to bring her line of romantic and beautiful intimate apparel to more brides-to-be and their wedding parties.

About In Bloom by Jonquil:

Designed in Los Angeles, In Bloom Intimates embodies free spirited romance. A long time Malibu resident, designer Diane Samandi takes her inspiration from the fresh breezes sweeping off the California coast and merges them with her long-time love of vintage glamour to create effortless sleepwear, loungewear, and lingerie. A little bit beach, a little bit Hollywood, In Bloom hopes to inspire confidence in femininity, urging women to follow their dreams, and always KeepBlooming. For more information, please visit https://www.inbloomintimates.com.

