Founded on the values of quality, innovation and culture, Grundig is proud to announce it's partnership with world renowned chef, Massimo Bottura

Grundig, Europe's leading full range manufacturer of home electronics, is pleased to announce Michelin star chef and gastronomic leader, Massimo Bottura, as its inaugural brand ambassador.

Massimo Bottura and Hakan Bulgurlu at Food for Soul Fundraising dinner (Photo: Grundig)

In his new role as Grundig's official brand ambassador, Bottura will be working closely with the company to further their shared vision around quality, innovation and culture helping make homes and the world a better place.

The chef and patron of Osteria Francescana, who is recognised as one of the world's most influential creative geniuses by The New York Times, will be putting his knowledge of food and the arts to use, collaborating with Grundig to design a range of home and consumer appliances. Taking influence from his passion for music and art, the bespoke products will be launched later in the year and will utilise the latest in technology and innovation, coupled with the refined design Grundig is known for.

The ambassadorship was announced at Grundig's Respect Food event supporting the cultural association, Food for Soul, founded by Bottura. Food for Soul aims to empower communities, through their community kitchens, known as refretterios to help raise awarenes of the global issue of food waste.

The event, held in the exclusive Castello Sforzesco in Milan, helped raise awareness of Food Soul and funds to support future projects. Lending their support and providing a live cooking demonstration at the event included renowned chefs, Andrea Berton (Berton, Milan), Enrico Cerea (Da Vittorio, Bergamo), Carlo Cracco (Cracco in Galleria, Milan), Antonio Guida (Silk, Mandarin Oriental Hotel Milano), Giancarlo Morelli (Pomiroeu, Monza), Matias Perdomo (Contraste, Milan) and Viviana Varese (Alice Eataly, Milan

Hakan Bulgurlu, CEO of Arçelik parent company of Grundig, commented on the partnership:

"Social responsibility and sustainability go hand-in-hand for us at Grundig and is at the heart of our business. We are driven by enhancing people's lives and making home and the world a better place to be through our products and projects. Having a world-renowned chef, such as Massimo, who also shares this passion and ethos, makes him the ideal fit to be our brand ambassador. Our team of engineers are looking forward to working closely with Massimo to develop high quality and innovative products."

Massimo Bottura, Michelin star chef and founder of cultural association, Food for Soul, said:

"I'm looking forward to working side-by-side with Grundig on new ideas to develop projects and products that are able to really make a difference and find solutions to make our homes and our world a better place"

About Food for Soul

Food for Soul is a cultural organisation founded by chef Massimo Bottura that fights against food waste in support of social inclusion and individual well-being. The organisation began with the Refettorio Ambrosiano in Milan during Expo2015 with subsequent projects launched in Brazil (Refettorio Gastromotiva) as well as Modena (Social Tables Ghirlandina) and Bologna (Social Tables Antoniano) in Italy and recently in Paris (Refettorio Paris). Each unique project shares the common themes of using surplus food, working with artists to create engaging dining spaces and serving dishes to vulnerable local communities.

www.foodforsoul.it

About Grundig

Grundig is part of Arçelik A.S, the leading home appliances manufacturer of Koç Group, a Fortune Global 500 company. With over 70 years experience in the home electronics market, Grundig has become known for its high-quality products and a customer-focused approach. Upon entering the white goods market, Grundig became one of Europe's sole full-range manufacturer of home electronics. The brand remains true to its brand attributes including its German heritage, user-friendly and elegant design, eco-consciousness, high standards and quality control. With a portfolio of more than 500 different products ranging from OLED TVs, mobile audio devices, hair styling devices, vacuum cleaners and kitchen appliances to ovens, dishwashers and washing machines the brand offers a solution for every room in the modern home. Accolades received by Grundig include the Product Design, Red Dot Design and Plus X Awards. The brand has won critical acclaim from Stiftung Warentest, a leading global testing institute in Germany and the Trusted Reviews, an independent UK testing organization. Grundig products are mainly produced in own production sites in Europe and marketed in more than 65 countries around the world.

About Respect Food

At Grundig, we feel that it's our responsibility to lead the fight against food waste. To remind the world not to take food for granted, but to treat it with care. Because respecting food is the only way to make our earth the best home to be. As a global brand with a strong eco conscience, by adopting Respect Food initiative, we champion the cause of reducing the food waste. Our Respect Food initiative aims to inspire everyone to fight with food waste, to instruct how to tackle the waste in the kitchens with innovative products. Respect Food supports and develops several projects focused on sustainability, engaging internationally to increase awareness and fight against food waste.

Everyone should respect the food resources available to be able to enjoy it responsibly: this is the reason why Grundig is committed to design products with innovative technologies, able to extend the shelf-life of food while ensuring a lower waste of resources.

www.respectfood.com

