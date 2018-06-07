Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS Group-News: Sandpiper Digital Payments AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Change of Personnel SANDPIPER: Invitation to the annual general meeting and change in the Board of Directors 2018-06-07 / 18:00 *SANDPIPER Digital Payments AG: Invitation to the annual general meeting and change in the Board of Directors* St. Gallen, June 7th, 2017 - SANDPIPER Digital Payments AG (BX Berne eXchange, Ticker: SDP, www.sandpiper.ch [1], Open Market, Frankfurt, ISIN: CH0033050961), will hold its annual general meeting in St. Gallen on June 29th, 2018. The focus of the event will be the election of a new Board of Directors, with three new board members up for election. After the successful implementation of the carve-out and the resulting changes in the shareholder structure of SANDPIPER, a modification of the Board of Directors will be the next step of the transformation process. The stake of the previous main shareholder Mountain Partners AG has already been reduced to 17.8% during this process and is currently held by the intermediate company BH Capital Management AG. SANDPIPER was able to win Franz Herrlein, Steffen Seeger und Dieter Froehlich as new members of the board, who will join the corporate body together with current members Dr. Cornelius Boersch and Dr. Patrick Stach. Franz Herrlein has over 25 years of international experience at management consulting firms and in executive board positions for major international banks. He was an Associate Partner at The Boston Consulting Group in Munich and Milan and a Partner at Bain & Company in Munich. Additionally, he served on the executive board of Dresdner Bank, as group board member of Unicredit in Milan, as CFO Infrastructure of Deutsche Bank AG in Frankfurt and London and as executive board member of BHF-Bank AG in Frankfurt. Steffen Seeger started his career with KPMG and BearingPoint, where he served in numerous senior executive positions for over 20 years, with his last role being CEO of BearingPoint EMEA from 2003 to 2006. He left BearingPoint in 2006 to co-found Europe's first digital Bank, FIDOR Bank AG. As CFO he shaped the dynamic development of the bank over the following 10 years and was part of the successful sale of FIDOR Bank to BPCE in 2016. Since 2017, Steffen Seeger is an active investor in technology companies and supports the tech fund Digital+ Partners as an Advisory Partner. Dieter Froehlich began his career at SAP and was a key contributor to SAP's expansion to the United States and the Middle East. Since 1996 the software expert is also a successful entrepreneur. As the founder of MultiVision and VisionOne he built one of the world's leading consulting firms for SAP systems in the United States, Central Europe as well as North- and South America. In addition, he held several positions at the football club FC St. Gallen. In his first years Mr. Froehlich was part of the management of the club, before representing the club as its President from 2004 to 2008. "I am really looking forward to working with my new colleagues ", says Dr. Cornelius Boersch, Chairman of the Board of Directors of SANDPIPER. "We were able to attract three renowned experts from the fields of finance, digital banks and software technology, who will support the continuing positive development of the company". SANDPIPER also wants to thank the resigning Board of Directors members Manfred Rietzler and Hajo Riesenbeck for their efforts and dedication during the implementation of the current refocusing strategy of the company. *About SANDPIPER Digital Payments AG* SANDPIPER Digital Payments AG, www.sandpiper.ch [1], is a stock-listed holding company with a focus on innovative payment systems, solutions for marketing and customer retention as well as IT-services, access control and security. The company ranks amongst the leading and largest operators of closed- and open-loop proximity payment solutions in the fields of high schools, events and digital content networks. SANDPIPER holds a majority stake in the companies Multicard Nederland B.V., InterCard AG Informationssysteme, Ergonomics AG, IDpendant GmbH as well as PAIR Solutions GmbH. Contact: email: news@sandpiper.ch; Tel: +41-44-7838030; Fax: +41-44-7838040; Website: www.sandpiper.ch [1] Additional features: Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=VHKHXYWMWR [2] Document title: SANDPIPER_AGM_Management_180607 End of Corporate News Language: English Company: Sandpiper Digital Payments AG Poststrasse 17 9001 St. Gallen Switzerland Phone: +41 44 783 80 49 Fax: +41 44 783 80 40 E-mail: news@sandpiper.ch Internet: www.sandpiper.ch ISIN: CH0033050961 Valor: A0MYNQ Listed: BX Berne eXchange End of News EQS Group News Service 693533 2018-06-07 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=bf57274b18066b31ff1adf52e57f9e8b&application_id=693533&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=01db4f55f0b72365e0e07c6092d5c903&application_id=693533&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

