Cisco Systems, Inc.: Cisco Unites SD-WAN and Security to Address the New Cloud Edge

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cisco Partner Summit -- Cisco is unifying its security and(https://www.cisco.com/c/en/us/solutions/enterprise-networks/sd-wan/what-is-sd-wan.html) technologies to help organizations embrace the cloud faster with choice and confidence.

The WAN is undergoing a radical transformation. Today, organizations host their applications in multiple clouds - public, private and SaaS. The way people work has also changed; employees connect from coffee shops and airport lounges, instead of just the office. Now, organizations must rely on the Internet to connect users to business-critical applications. This has resulted in a new Cloud Edge - the intersection of networking and security.

Until now, SD-WAN solutions have forced IT to choose between application experience or security. By evolving its SD-WAN portfolio, Cisco is addressing the new realities of the Cloud Edge. Cisco SD-WAN (https://www.cisco.com/c/en/us/solutions/enterprise-networks/sd-wan/index.html) can help IT deliver better application experiences and make users more productive with unmatched simplicity and scale. And now, best-of-breed security can be easily enabled anywhere it is needed, from the branch to the cloud.

"The emergence of the new Cloud Edge is disrupting our customers' network and security architectures. Today, every WAN device must become software defined and secure," said Scott Harrell, senior vice president and general manager, Enterprise Networking at Cisco. "Cisco's SD-WAN makes it easy for customers to get the very best of networking and security. We are building a bridge to a new business world that speeds our customers' ability to unlock the power of the cloud - faster with less risk."

Cisco SD-WAN: Simple, Secure, Scalable

Cisco SD-WAN is built to address today's most pressing issues, yet flexible enough to tackle the challenges of tomorrow. New innovations include:

Fusing Security with SD-WAN : From application-aware enterprise firewall and intrusion prevention, to URL filtering, advanced security is now integrated into Cisco SD-WAN devices and managed through a single pane of glass. And Cisco SD-WAN is all powered by Talos, the industry's most powerful cyber threat intelligence solution.



: From application-aware enterprise firewall and intrusion prevention, to URL filtering, advanced security is now integrated into Cisco SD-WAN devices and managed through a single pane of glass. And Cisco SD-WAN is all powered by Talos, the industry's most powerful cyber threat intelligence solution. Simplifying Cloud Security Deployments: By integrating Cisco SD-WAN with Cisco Umbrella (https://umbrella.cisco.com/), access to malicious destinations can be blocked before a connection is ever established.



By integrating Cisco SD-WAN with (https://umbrella.cisco.com/), access to malicious destinations can be blocked before a connection is ever established. Applications Experience : Cisco has partnered with Microsoft to enhance the Office 365 application experience for users. Unlike other vendors, Cisco SD-WAN monitors in real-time all available paths to the Microsoft Office 365 cloud. Using Microsoft Office URLs, Cisco is also able to determine the closest cloud, resulting in up to 40 percent faster performance for users.



: Cisco has partnered with Microsoft to enhance the Office 365 application experience for users. Unlike other vendors, Cisco SD-WAN monitors in real-time all available paths to the Microsoft Office 365 cloud. Using Microsoft Office URLs, Cisco is also able to determine the closest cloud, resulting in up to 40 percent faster performance for users. Open and Programmable: With open APIs, Cisco SD-WAN provides service providers and partners the opportunity to create unique new services. To help developers and network engineers innovate, Cisco DevNet has created new SD-WAN learning labs and sandboxes.



With open APIs, Cisco SD-WAN provides service providers and partners the opportunity to create unique new services. To help developers and network engineers innovate, Cisco DevNet has created new SD-WAN learning labs and sandboxes. New SD-WAN Infrastructure : With the world's broadest SD-WAN portfolio powered by Viptela and Meraki, Cisco is offering even more options for customers with two new Integrated Services Routers (ISR) designed for small and large branch offices.



: With the world's broadest SD-WAN portfolio powered by Viptela and Meraki, Cisco is offering even more options for customers with two new Integrated Services Routers (ISR) designed for small and large branch offices. Quick Start Service: Cisco is also helping customers accelerate SD-WAN deployments and decrease risk via a new SD-WAN Quick Start Service (https://www.cisco.com/c/dam/en/us/solutions/collateral/enterprise-networks/sd-wan/nb-06-serv-sd-wan-sol-overview-cte-en.pdf). For a fixed-price, customers get access to remote implementation and knowledge transfer capabilities to streamline projects.



Cisco is also helping customers accelerate SD-WAN deployments and decrease risk via a new (https://www.cisco.com/c/dam/en/us/solutions/collateral/enterprise-networks/sd-wan/nb-06-serv-sd-wan-sol-overview-cte-en.pdf). For a fixed-price, customers get access to remote implementation and knowledge transfer capabilities to streamline projects. Easy to Buy and Manage: Cisco has made it easier to consume and manage the new solution. Both the network and security can be purchased through a single license model and managed through a single interface.

Availability

Cisco SD-WAN Security and Microsoft Office 365 software: beginning Q4CY2018

Cisco ISR 1111X-8P and 4461 are available now

