Teach on Mars Included in the 2019 Fosway 9-Grid for Learning Systems Ahead of Key Annual Showcase at Learning Technologies 2019 Event in London

Teach on Mars, European leader in the mobile learning space, will celebrate its inclusion as a Potential Performer in the 2019 Fosway 9-Grid for Learning Systems as it showcases its next-gen learning technology and solutions at the Learning Technologies (LT) London event on February 13 and 14, 2019. Should you plan to be around, please come visit our stand C28.

Being selected for inclusion in the Fosway 9-Grid is a significant step forward for Teach on Mars in its continuing international development. With over 20 years of providing independent analyst input on HR-related strategy to multi-national enterprise clients, Fosway has become a benchmark source of impartial market insight, and its 9-Grid is now considered an essential reference for any organisation looking to invest in learning technology.

Commenting upon Teach on Mars' first inclusion, Fosway CEO David Wilson said "Fosway is constantly tracking and analysing the broader European learning systems market, looking for innovative solutions. Teach on Mars is a great example of a company breaking out of its local market in France with an innovative mobile-led solution that is well positioned to expand its market presence internationally."

Teach on Mars will be making exciting announcements in the coming weeks as it consolidates and extends its business development infrastructure and partner ecosystem in both the UK and the rest of Europe. This makes the news of its inclusion in the Fosway 9-Grid all the more significant.

LT London is Europe's largest and best-attended learning and development industry exhibition and conference, and Teach on Mars will be exhibiting for the second year, with a significantly increased presence after a successful first participation in 2018. The company has plenty of great stories to share with visitors to its stand (C28), following a series of positive announcements over recent months. On January 24, Teach on Mars announced the completion of a third round of funding, worth €7 million, to speed up its commercial expansion most notably in international markets; to extend and reinforce its content partner network; and to accelerate its R&D programme and investment in new smart algorithm development. This news came hard on the heels of confirmation mid-December 2018 from the Learning & Performance Institute (LPI) that it had renewed its accreditation of the Teach on Mars mobile learning technology solution for 2019. Prior to that, Teach on Mars made the LPI's Top 15 Learning Technology Providers List in October 2018.

This year at LT London Teach on Mars will again be hosting one of its popular use case seminars featuring unique contributions from a flagship client, Lisa Heidemanns, who is Chief Client Officer at Rimowa (a German premium luggage manufacturer owned by the LVMH Group with over 100 boutiques globally). Lisa will be sharing her insights on Rimowa's recent experience of launching a brand new mobile learning initiative to a learner population spread right across the planet. She will be joined on-stage by Teach on Mars International Marketing Director Adam Charlesworth, and the pair will use the Rimowa story to offer food for thought on the challenging question of mobile content strategy. Scheduled to take place on February 13 at 2:00pm, in Theatre 4, the seminar will also feature Teach on Mars strategic partners and draw on the experiences of other blue-chip clients who have taken their learning mobile.

About Teach on Mars

Teach on Mars is a 100% mobile-native learning technology provider. Our solution helps today's organisations connect people with the learning and the communities they need to do their jobs and live their lives better.

Winner of numerous industry awards, Teach on Mars is recognised as European leader in the mobile learning space. Since its foundation in 2013, the company has delivered its solution to over 100 blue-chip clients, in 20+ languages across more than 60 countries throughout the globe, and today it has bases in Sophia-Antipolis, Paris, Milan and London. 60 Teach on Mars staff and an extensive worldwide network of 40+ content and technology partners collaborate to equip organisations with the toolset, mindset and skillset required to create their next-generation learning ecosystem. And because Teach on Mars takes its responsibility for the future of our planet seriously, it invests 1% of its revenues in education projects contributing directly to the UNESCO Sustainable Development Goals.

