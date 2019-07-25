Nexstim Oyj: Nexstim Plc: Change in Members of the Board Committees

Company announcement, Helsinki, 25 July 2019 at 2.00 PM

Nexstim Plc: Change in Members of the Board Committees

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX, NXTMS:STO) ("Nexstim" or "Company"), the targeted neuromodulation company developing and marketing pioneering, navigated, personalized, non-invasive brain stimulation systems for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder (MDD), announces that the Board of Directors of Nexstim Plc has decided that Leena Niemistö shall replace Sami Tuhkanen as the chairman of the Nomination Committee. Ossi Haapaniemi and Katya Smirnyagina were elected as new members of the Nomination Committee. After these changes mentioned above the Nexstim Plc Board Committee members are as follows:

The chairman of the Audit Committee shall be Juliet Thompson and the members shall be Rohan Hoare and Tomas Holmberg.

The chairman of the Remuneration committee shall be Ken Charhut and the members shall be Rohan Hoare and Tomas Holmberg.

The chairman of the Nomination Committee shall be Leena Niemistö and the members shall be Ossi Haapaniemi, Katya Smirnyagina and Risto Ilmoniemi.

Further information is available on the website www.nexstim.com, or by contacting:

Martin Jamieson, Chairman and CEO

+44 771 516 3942

martin.jamieson@nexstim.com

Sisu Partners Oy (Certified Adviser)

Jussi Majamaa

+ 358 40 842 4479

jussi.majamaa@sisupartners.com

Citigate Dewe Rogerson

David Dible/Shabnam Bashir/ Sylvie Berrebi

+44 (0)207 2822949

david.dible@citigatedewerogerson.com

About Nexstim Plc

Nexstim is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of its world-leading SmartFocusTM TMS technology - a non-invasive brain stimulation system for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder (MDD). The Company's proprietary Navigated Brain Therapy (NBT) system, a highly sophisticated 3D navigation, is the only personalised, navigated, transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) approach providing accurate targeting of the TMS to the specific area of the brain associated with MDD.

Nexstim's NBT system has been launched in the US for the treatment of MDD following clearance from the FDA for marketing and commercial distribution for this indication. The NBT system is CE marked in Europe for the treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain.



In addition, Nexstim is commercialising its Navigated Brain Stimulation (NBS) system for diagnostic applications, based on the same technology. The NBS system is the only FDA cleared and CE marked navigated TMS system for pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain. Nexstim shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Finland and Nasdaq First North Sweden.

For more information please visit www.nexstim.com



