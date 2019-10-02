Permission Issued Under a Comprehensive Mexican Pharmaceutical License, Which Includes All Medicines for Health, Including Cannabis Products, Listed Under Groups I, I & III of the World Health Organization Categories of Medicine

Coquitlam, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 2, 2019) - Captiva Verde Land Corp. (CSE: PWR) (the "Company" or "Captiva"), is pleased to announce that further to its news release of January 10, 2019, Captiva has executed and completed a share exchange agreement with Salud Esmeralda de Mexico SA de CV ("Esmeralda") for the exchange of all of the shares of Esmeralda for Eighty (80) Million common shares of Captiva. The shares are subject to a pooling agreement for one year.

Esmeralda and its team and advisors have over 200 years of experience in high level executive positions in Mexico, including energy, health, natural resources, government, business and the military.

Prior to this announcement, Esmeralda and its principals acquired from another Mexican corporation, a comprehensive pharmaceutical license to sell, market and distribute the entire suite of pharmaceutical, health, wellness and veterinarian products which include all psychoactive and non-psychoactive drugs listed under Groups I, II & III. These include a suite of over 300 medicines.

Captiva's sole mission is to provide all of Mexico with the highest quality medical products, including Cannabis products, that are sourced from the best suppliers that have the highest proven efficacy all at the lowest possible prices to the Mexican consumer. In addition, Captiva Verde will ensure that all Cannabis products and other medical products meet the tough standards of the Mexican Heath authorities.

Captiva management will dedicate the next several months to informing the Cannabis market and the general financial markets of the significance of this game changing license to import, wholesale and distribute.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

"Jeff Ciachurski"

Jeffrey Ciachurski

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Cell: (949) 903-5906

E-mail: westernwind@shaw.ca

