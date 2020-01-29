Italeaf S.p.A.: Italeaf: the Board of Directors of TerniEnergia approves the new name and the transfer of the registered office

PRESS RELEASE 29 JANUARY 2020

Italeaf: the Board of Directors of TerniEnergia approves the new name and the transfer of the registered office

Proposal to the Shareholders' Meeting to change the company name to AlgoWatt S.p.A. and transfer the registered office to Milan. Following the merger by incorporation of Softeco Sismat Srl into TerniEnergia, the main operational headquarters will be located in Genova

The new name linked to the reorganisation of the company into "One Smart Company" and to the new strategic positioning in the technological and digital sector

Published the TerniEnergia corporate events calendar 2020

The Board of Directors of TerniEnergia, smart company listed on MTA of Borsa Italiana and part of the Italeaf Group, met today, approved the proposal to be submitted to the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting to amend Articles 1 (company name) and 2 (registered office) of the Bylaws.

Specifically, the proposal requires the Company to adopt, as from the date of filing of the shareholders' resolution in the Companies' Register, the company name "AlgoWatt S.p.A.", with registered office in Milan, Corso Magenta 85. This proposal is in continuity with the recent extraordinary transactions undertaken and, in particular, with the merger by incorporation of Softeco Sismat Srl (company with over 40 years of history in the ICT sector) into TerniEnergia (listed since 15 years on the Italian Stock Exchange and a leading player in the renewable energy and green industry sectors) and the implementation of the Group's Recovery and Relaunch Plan. As part of the operational and industrial turnaround based on the "One Smart Company" model, the Company's Board of Directors has therefore considered it crucial to reconsider the corporate identity and the strategic positioning to encourage the creation of value for all the stakeholders.

With the name AlgoWatt, a synthesis between algorithm, computer calculation process, and watt, unit of measurement of electrical power, identifies a System Integrator, also with strong skills in software development, focused on GreenTech, no longer operating in the utility sector but in the technological and digital one.

The transfer of the registered office to Milan will have both a functional and qualifying impact, signaling the Company's willingness to strengthen its proximity to investors and involvement in the domestic market and to increase business opportunities in Italy, laying the bases for the wider international growth. The Company will have its main operational headquarters in Genova, where the core of its digital activities is located, as well as branches in Rome, Naples, Catania, Lecce and Narni (TR).

Finally, in order to facilitate the activity of financial market players, pursuant to art. 2.6.2 of the Regulation of Borsa Italiana S.p.A., TerniEnergia announces the dates scheduled in 2020 for the examination of economic and financial data by the Board of Directors and for the related disclosure, as well as the meetings and public events already scheduled:

TerniEnergia Corporate Events Calendar 2020

2 March 2020 - Shareholders' Meeting

Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting to approve the amendment of Articles 1 and 2 of the Articles of Association.

***

3 March 2020 - Corporate Event: Management Presentation

The presentation will take place from 11.00 AM CET in the Sala Cenacolo of the National Museum of Science and Technology "Leonardo da Vinci" - Milan.

***

21-24 April 2020 - Board of Directors

Meeting of the Board of Directors: approval of the draft financial statements for the year ended 31/12/2019 and the consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31/12/2019

***

25 - 29 May 2020 - Shareholders' Meeting

Shareholders' Meeting to approve the financial statements for the year ended 31/12/2019

***

3-7 August 2020 - Board of Directors

Meeting of the Board of Directors: approval of the half-yearly financial report at 30/06/2020

Please note that the dates set out in this press release are purely indicative: any changes, which may be made to the same, will in any case be promptly disclosed to the market, in the same manner provided for the dissemination of this press release.

TERNIENERGIA (TER. MI), established in September 2005 and part of the Italeaf Group, is the first Italian global technological enabler, committed to bringing energy solutions and efficient recovery of integrated and sustainable resources to the world. Organized into two strategic business lines (Assets and Smart solutions and services), with about 300 employees and a geographical presence worldwide, with operative and commercial offices, TerniEnergia develops innovative solutions, products and services based on digital and industrial technologies for the energy supply chain, grids, smart mobility, industrial automation and the recovery of marginal resources. TerniEnergia, also through its subsidiaries (Softeco Sismat, Greenled Industry, GreenAsm, GreenAsm, Purify, Wisave, Ant Energy), pursues the objectives of increasing energy production from renewable sources, saving energy and reducing emissions and actively participates in the energy revolution of distributed power generation and smart grids, with innovative digital solutions.

TerniEnergia is the ideal partner for large utilities, distribution operators and network operators, energy producers, public administrations, industrial customers and investors who intend to realize large projects for the production of renewable energy, modern systems and plants with high energy efficiency, solutions for the management and maintenance of infrastructure and electrical installations. TerniEnergia has completed its transformation from a leader in the international photovoltaic market into a smart energy company and technological enabler for the sustainable use of resources through a complete commercial offer of solutions, the development and supply of digital technologies and the creation of "intelligent" services and solutions aimed at public and private customers in emerging sectors.

TerniEnergia is listed on the MTA of Borsa Italiana.

This press release is also available on the Company website: www.italeaf.com

Italeaf SpA is obliged to make public this information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 13.00 CET on 29 January 2020.

Certified Adviser

Mangold Fondkommission AB, +46 (0)8 5030 1550, email: ca@mangold.se, is the Certified Adviser of Italeaf SpA on Nasdaq First North.

For further information please contact:

Claudio Borgna CFO - Italeaf S.p.A.

Email: borgna@italeaf.com

Italeaf SpA, established in December 2010, is a holding company and a business accelerator for companies and startups in the areas of innovation and cleantech. Italeaf operates as a company builder, promoting the creation and development of industrial startups in the fields of cleantech, smart energy and technological innovation. Italeaf has headquarters and plants in Italy at Nera Montoro (Narni), Terni, and at Milano.

The company controls the smart energy company TerniEnergia, listed on the MTA of the Italian Stock Exchange, Skyrobotic, active in the business development and manufacture of civil and commercial drones in mini and micro classes for the professional market, Numanova, operating in the field of innovative metallurgy and additive manufacturing, and Italeaf RE, a real estate company. Italeaf holds, among others, a minority stake in Vitruviano LAB, a research center active in the R&D sector for special materials, green chemistry, digital transformation and cleantech.

Attachment