Spruce Ridge Resources Limited: Spruce Ridge Intersects 27.2 Metres of 8.02% Copper at Great Burnt

PUSLINCH, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2020 / Spruce Ridge Resources Ltd. (TSXV:SHL) ("Spruce Ridge" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of a 22-hole, 3100-metre program of infill diamond drilling on its wholly-owned Great Burnt copper deposit in central Newfoundland. Core from drill hole GB20-05 was selected for assaying on a priority basis because it included sections of unusually high grade copper mineralization. The hole intersected 27.2 metres averaging 8.02% Cu, including 7.75 metres of 16.88% Cu, which in turn included 2.0 metres of 21.25% Cu.

Core from drill hole GB20-20 was also selected for assaying on a priority basis because it includes sections of high grade copper mineralization over 20.65 metres.

CEO John Ryan stated "this remarkable drill hole confirms how variable are the grade and thickness of the Great Burnt Main Zone. It also reaffirms our suspicion that the 1960s-vintage historical drill holes on the deposit may have understated the grade because they were drilled with standard drilling and EX core, and drill logs indicate poor core recovery in the mineralized zone. When all the assays are in from the 2020 program, we plan to revise the Mineral Resource estimate for the Great Burnt Main Zone, and prepare a Preliminary Economic Analysis (PEA) so we can move towards pre-production development".

The following table gives the intervals for the copper grade averages, plus the zinc and gold values associated with the copper intersections. True widths are estimated to be about 60 percent of the core lengths:

AVERAGE ASSAYS, DRILL HOLE GB20-05 From (m) To (m) Core Length Cu (%) Zn (%) Au (g/t) 161.9 189.1 27.2 m 8.02% Cu 0.32% Zn 0.07 g/t Au 171.85 179.60 7.75 m 16.88% Cu 0.74% Zn 0.12 g/t Au 174.85 176.85 2.00 m 21.25% Cu 0.91% Zn 0.19 g/t Au

Assays were performed at Eastern Analytical Ltd. in Springdale, NL. Eastern Analytical is a Canadian-owned assay laboratory with ISO 17025 accreditation.

Technical information in this news release was prepared and/or reviewed by Colin Bowdidge, Ph.D., a director of the Company and a Qualified Person as the term is defined in National Instrument 43-101.

About Spruce Ridge Resources Ltd.

Spruce Ridge holds a 100% interest in the Great Burnt Copper-Gold Property in Central Newfoundland which covers a series of copper ± gold rich VMS deposits. Spruce Ridge sold its interest in in the Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide project to Canada Nickel Company Inc. but retained ground which contains VMS and gold targets. Spruce Ridge holds 8,100,000 shares of Canada Nickel Company and 10,000,000 shares of Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. Spruce Ridge has an option agreement with Magna Terra Minerals Inc. on its Viking/Kramer gold properties in Western Newfoundland.

