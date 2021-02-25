Anzeige
Donnerstag, 25.02.2021
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.02.2021 | 13:05
Eezy Oyj: Correction to the estimated capital gain from divestment in Sweden

EEZY OYJ -- STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE -- 25 FEBRUARY 2021 AT 14.00

Correction to the estimated capital gain from divestment in Sweden

Eezy announced in December 2020 that it will sell its Swedish subsidiary VMP-Group Sweden AB. The transaction was completed in January 2021.

When the final accounting of the divestment was prepared, an error in calculation of the initial estimate of the capital gain was noted. Instead of the earlier estimates of 1.5-1.7 million euro, the capital gain in the consolidated financials will be approx. 0.1 million euro. In addition, approx. 0.2 million euro of related costs will be booked.

The original statement that the transaction is not estimated to cause any significant change to Eezy's balance sheet or future profitability, is still valid.

For further information, please contact:

Hannu Nyman
CFO
hannu.nyman@eezy.fi
tel. +358 (0)50 306 9913


