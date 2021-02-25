Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - February 25, 2021) - Alternet Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALYI) today announced its finance partner, RevoltTOKEN, has agreed to eliminate all ALYI's outstanding debt in conjunction with its planned purchase of the preferred block of control shares. The CEO of RevoltTOKEN confirms the planned RevoltTOKEN ICO is imminent.

Mr. Dabrowski has previously published RevoltTOKEN's intent to purchase control of ALYI through the acquisition of preferred block of shares currently owned by existing ALYI management. Today, RevoltTOKEN adds that the agreement to purchase the preferred control shares includes funding the elimination of all outstanding ALYI debt.

