Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - March 2, 2021) - Alternet Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALYI) today announced its finance partner, RevoltTOKEN, plans to make Tokens available for sale beginning this Thursday, March 4th.

RevoltTOKEN CEO Henryk Dabrowski:

"We expect to send out an email in the next 24 hours to all that have registered to make purchases on the RevoltTOKEN website expressing interest in the ICO. We further plan to publish a press release with the same information. The information forthcoming in the email and the press release will have the final details on the RevoltTOKEN ICO."

The RevoltTOKEN ICO is targeting a $100 million raise at $1 per token. RevoltTOKEN is dedicated to funding the ALYI Electric Vehicle Ecosystem vision.

To learn more about RevoltToken, visit http://www.revolttoken.com/

For more information and to stay up to date on ALYI's overall latest developments, please visit www.alternetsystemsinc.com.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

Alternet Systems, Inc. Contact:

Randell Torno

info@lithiumip.com

+1-800-713-0297

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/75841