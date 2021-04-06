Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them in Better Collective A/S' shares

Regulatory Release no. 10/2021

April 6, 2021

Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19, Better Collective A/S, CVR no. 27652913, hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Better Collective and persons closely associated with them in Better Collective's shares.



Reference is made to the decision by the Annual General Meeting on April 22, 2020 that 1/3 of the total remuneration payable to the board of directors is paid in shares in Better Collective A/S.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a) Name

Jens Bager

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position/Status

Chairman of the board of directors of Better Collective A/S

b) Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

Better Collective A/S

b) LEI

2549001EPXH6NK7I2R78

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Shares

ISIN DK0060952240

b) Nature of the transaction

Receipt of shares

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) SEK 242,386.21 1,229

d) Aggregated information

Aggregated volume 1,229 shares

Price SEK 242,386.21

e) Date of transaction

March 23, 2021

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a) Name

Todd Dunlap

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position/Status

Board member

b) Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

Better Collective A/S

b) LEI

2549001EPXH6NK7I2R78

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Shares

ISIN DK0060952240

b) Nature of the transaction

Receipt of shares

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) SEK 93,680.59 475

d) Aggregated information

Aggregated volume 475 shares

Price SEK 93,680.59

e) Date of transaction

April 1, 2021

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a) Name

Klaus Holse

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position/Status

Board member

b) Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

Better Collective A/S

b) LEI

2549001EPXH6NK7I2R78

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Shares

ISIN DK0060952240

b) Nature of the transaction

Receipt of shares

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) SEK 86,186.15 437

d) Aggregated information

Aggregated volume 437 shares

Price SEK 86,186.15

e) Date of transaction

March 23, 2021

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a) Name

Søren Jørgensen

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position/Status

Board member

b) Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

Better Collective A/S

b) LEI

2549001EPXH6NK7I2R78

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Shares

ISIN DK0060952240

b) Nature of the transaction

Receipt of shares

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) SEK 86,188.15 437

d) Aggregated information

Aggregated volume 437 shares

Price SEK 86,188.15

e) Date of transaction

March 23, 2021

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a) Name

Leif Nørgaard

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position/Status

Board member

b) Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

Better Collective A/S

b) LEI

2549001EPXH6NK7I2R78

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Shares

ISIN DK0060952240

b) Nature of the transaction

Receipt of shares

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) SEK 101,963.93 517

d) Aggregated information

Aggregated volume 517 shares

Price SEK 101,963.93

e) Date of transaction

March 23, 2021

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

Contacts

Head of Investor Relations Christina Bastius Thomsen +45 23 63 88 44

E-mail investor@bettercollective.com

This information is such information as Better Collective A/S is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above on April 6, 2021, at 18:00 CET.

