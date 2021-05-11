Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 11.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Glow LifeTech: Weitere positive Studien für das COVID-Wundermittel ArtemiC?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.05.2021 | 17:53
54 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

INVIBES ADVERTISING: Invibes Advertising: 2021/2022 financial agenda.

Press release

2021/2022 financial agenda

London, 11 May 2021 - Invibes Advertising, an advanced technology company specialised in digital advertising, today announces its financial agenda for 2021/2022:

  • July 15, 2021: 2021 half-year revenue
  • September 29, 2021: 2021 half-year results
  • October 13, 2021: 2021 Q3 revenue
  • January 26, 2022: 2021 full-year revenue
  • March 22, 2022: 2021 full-year results

All publications are disclosed after the close of trading.

About Invibes Advertising

Invibes Advertising is an advanced technology company that specializes in digital advertising. Its innovative solutions are supported by an in-feed format that's integrated into media content.

Invibes is inspired by social network advertising and develops its own technology to help brands better communicate with consumers. Its technology is optimized for distributing in a closed network of media sites, including: Bertelsmann, Hearst, Unify, Groupe Marie Claire, Axel Springer, and many others. Clients include major brands such as Mercedes, Samsung, Levis, and IBM.

Founded in 2011, Invibes Advertising is a listed company on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (Ticker: ALINV - ISIN: BE0974299316). Visit www.invibes.com for more information.

For our latest press releases, go to:
https://www.invibes.com/uk/uk/investors.html

Keep up with all the latest news on Invibes Advertising:
LinkedIn @InvibesAdvertising Twitter@Invibes_adv

Financial & Corporate Contacts:

Invibes Advertising
Kris Vlaemynck, CFO
kris.vlaemynck@invibes.com

Listing Sponsor
Atout Capital
Rodolphe Ossola
rodolphe.ossola@atoutcapital.com
+ +33 (0) 1 56 69 61 80

Group Investor Relations
Actifin
Alexandre Commerot
acommerot@actifin.fr
+ +33 (0) 1 56 88 11 11

Financial Media Relations
Actifin
Jennifer Jullia
jjullia@actifin.fr
+ +33 (0) 1 56 88 11 19

Attachment

  • 2021 05 11 - PR - Invibes Advertising - EN (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/2857f9c7-3674-442a-af12-72fb241dd2f6)

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.