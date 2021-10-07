Anzeige
Donnerstag, 07.10.2021
WKN: A2QSJY ISIN: NL0015000AG6 Ticker-Symbol: 4PKB 
Frankfurt
07.10.21
18:00 Uhr
5,250 Euro
+0,050
+0,96 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LAVA THERAPEUTICS NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LAVA THERAPEUTICS NV 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.10.2021 | 17:41
116 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lava Therapeutics N.V.: LAVA Therapeutics to Present its Bispecific Gamma Delta T Cell Engagers for Treatment of Cancer at the 2021 AACR-NCI-EORTC Virtual International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics

UTRECHT, The Netherlands and PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 07, 2021), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing bispecific gamma delta T cell engagers (bsTCEs) to transform the treatment of cancer, today announced that Hans van der Vliet, M.D,. Ph.D., chief scientific officer at LAVA, will present at the AACR-NCI-EORTC Virtual International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics being held October 7-10, 2021.

"Gamma delta T cells play an important role in antitumor immunity," said Hans van der Vliet, M.D., Ph.D. "I look forward to sharing our platform approach to harnessing the potent and precise antitumor properties of V9V2 T cells, along with the preclinical data from our LAVA-051 program demonstrating an attractive therapeutic window supportive of moving into the clinic last quarter."

Details of the upcoming presentation at the AACR-NCI-EORTC conference are as follows:

Title: Bispecific gamma delta T cell engagers for the treatment of cancer

Presenter: Hans van der Vliet, M.D., Ph.D., chief scientific officer, LAVA Therapeutics

Session: Plenary Session 3: Bispecific T cell Engagers and Next-gen CAR T Therapies: Pros and Cons of These Strategies

Session Date/Time: Fri., Oct. 8, 2021, 12:05 - 1:55 p.m. ET

Session Panel Discussion: To follow completion of Plenary Session 3 presentations

Additional information on the AACR-NCI-EORTC Virtual International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutic is available through the conference website at https://www.aacr.org/meeting/aacr-nci-eortc-international-conference-on-molecular-targets-and-cancer-therapeutics/

About LAVA

LAVA Therapeutics N.V.is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing a portfolio of bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers.

LAVA's Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including in respect of the company's anticipated growth and clinical developments plans, including the timing of clinical trials. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "expect," "should," "plan," "intend," "estimate," "potential" and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on LAVA's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements about the preclinical data, clinical development and scope of clinical trials, and the potential use of our product candidates to treat various tumor targets. Many factors may cause differences between current expectations and actual results including unexpected safety or efficacy data observed during preclinical trials, changes in expected or existing competition, changes in the regulatory environment, failure of LAVA's collaborators to support or advance collaborations or product candidates and unexpected litigation or other disputes, among others. In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic may disrupt our business and that of the third parties on which we depend, including delaying or otherwise disrupting our clinical trials and preclinical studies, manufacturing and supply chain, or impairing employee productivity. LAVA assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in expectations, even as new information becomes available.

CONTACT:
Catherine Day
+1-917-763-2709
catherine@newdaybioconsulting.com


© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.