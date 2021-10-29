Fixed Income: Nasdaq Announces Price Changes for Corporate Bond Listings

Markets Impacted: Nasdaq Helsinki (Regulated Market) & Nasdaq Stockholm (Regulated Market) What you need to know: Effective January 1, 2022, Nasdaq will make fee adjustments to listings of corporate bonds. The change involves the addition of a fixed annual fee of 5,000 SEK / 500 EUR per issuer in Stockholm and Helsinki respectively. Where can I find additional information? The Relevant Price Lists are available here: https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/listing-of-debt-instruments For questions regarding this notice please speak to axel.holm@nasdaq.com or fi.listings@nasdaq.com