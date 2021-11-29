Cannabis Industry Expert Brings Seasoned Success to Cannapreneur Partners

WESTBOROUGH, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2021 / Cannapreneur Partners is excited to announce that under the leadership of cannabis industry expert, Michael Scott, it is building a company that seeks to become a significant participant in the emerging east coast cannabis market.

As the Founding Investor of Nature's Remedy of Massachusetts, in 2017 Scott made a $500k investment in the company resulting in the development of cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, and three dispensary operations in less than four years.

In September, Nature's Remedy and its affiliates were acquired by Jushi Holdings Inc. in a $101.2M deal. Nature's Remedy equally received $13.5 million from multistate marijuana company Trulieve Cannabis for its licensed recreational marijuana store in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Now, Scott will bring his years of experience in the industry to replicate his seasoned success and to create new investment opportunities for Cannapreneur Partners. In particular, he seeks to grow the company across all aspects and functions of the cannabis industry.

Scott founded Cannapreneur Partners in 2019. In Q1 of 2022, he will be bringing two dispensaries to market in Massachusetts under the "Joint Operations" brand, as well as has acquired important real estate in the area. Currently, the company is equally seeking approvals for extraction and manufacturing facilities. Additionally, Cannapreneur is part of a group that was just awarded an adult-use license in the state of NJ and the company is looking into assets in New York.

"I am so proud of the work we are doing at Cannapreneur Partners and I'm excited to take our business to new heights with the help of top cannabis investors and entrepreneurs," said Scott.

