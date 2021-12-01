Anzeige
Mittwoch, 01.12.2021
Kursrallye: Neubewertung im Turbobooster – Meilenstein erwartet!
WKN: A1JHAP ISIN: US71922G2093 
Tradegate
01.12.21
19:07 Uhr
19,100 Euro
-0,600
-3,05 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Russian D. Index
Dow Jones News
01.12.2021 | 18:01
PhosAgro PJSC: Andrey Guryev and Gardesina -2-

DJ PhosAgro PJSC: Andrey Guryev and Gardesina Holding Limited Notify About Transactions with PhosAgro Shares

PhosAgro PJSC (PHOR) PhosAgro PJSC: Andrey Guryev and Gardesina Holding Limited Notify About Transactions with PhosAgro Shares 01-Dec-2021 / 19:30 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Andrey Guryev and Gardesina Holding Limited Notify About Transactions with PhosAgro Shares

Moscow - PhosAgro (Moscow Exchange, LSE: PHOR), one of the world's leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers, announces that Andrey Guryev and Gardesina Holding Limited have notified the Company about transactions conducted between 26 November 2021 and 30 November 2021 involving shares and global depositary receipts (GDRs) for shares of PhosAgro:

-- Andrey Guryev has notified the Company about the sale of 62,230 PhosAgro shares

-- Gardesina Holding Limited has notified the Company about the purchase of 186,690 PhosAgro GDRs.

Based on information available to the Company, 100% of shares of Gardesina Holding Limited are owned by Andrey Guryev.

Contact us

PJSC PhosAgro

Andrey Serov, Head of the Investor Relations Department

+7 495 231 2747 ext. 2183

ir@phosagro.ru

Timur Belov, Press Officer

+7 495 231 2747 ext. 2652

pr@phosagro.ru

EM

Sam VanDerlip

vanderlip@em-comms.com

+44 207 002 7859

About Us

PhosAgro (www.phosagro.ru) is one of the world's leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers in terms of production volumes of phosphate-based fertilizers and high-grade phosphate rock with a P2O5 content of 39% and higher. PhosAgro's environmentally friendly fertilizers stand out for their high efficiency, and they do not lead to the contamination of soils with heavy metals.

The Company is the largest phosphate-based fertilizer producer in Europe (by total combined capacity for DAP/MAP/NP/ NPK/NPS), the largest producer of high-grade phosphate rock with a P2O5 content of 39%, a top-three producer of MAP/DAP globally, one of the leading producers of feed phosphates (MCP) in Europe, and the only producer in Russia, and Russia's only producer of nepheline concentrate (according to the RAFP).

PhosAgro's main products include phosphate rock, more than 50 grades of fertilizers, feed phosphates, ammonia, and sodium tripolyphosphate, which are used by customers in 102 countries spanning all of the world's inhabited continents. The Company's priority markets outside of Russia and the CIS are Latin America, Europe and Asia.

PhosAgro's shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange, and global depositary receipts (GDRs) for shares trade on the London Stock Exchange (under the ticker PHOR). Since 1 June 2016, the Company's GDRs have been included in the MSCI Russia and MSCI Emerging Markets indexes.

More information about PhosAgro can be found on the website: www.phosagro.ru. 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
                                          Guryev Andrey Andreevich 
a)      Name 
 
 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
 
                                          Member of the Board of directors, 
a)      Position/status                           member of the Management Board, 
                                          CEO 
 
 
b)      Initial notification /Amendment                   Initial notification 
 
       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
3       monitor 
 
 
a)      Name                                 PJSC PhosAgro 
 
 
b)      LEI                                 25340053KRUNNYUWF472 
 
 
       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type 
4       of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
 
a)      Identification code                         Shares, 1-02-06556-A 
 
 
 
b)      Nature of the transaction                      Sell of shares 
 
 
 
                                          Price(s)   Volume(s) 
 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)                        74,93 USD   8 673 
 
 
 
       Aggregated information 
 
 
       Aggregated volume                          8 673 
d) 
 
       Price                                649 824,53 
                                          USD 
 
 
 
e)      Date of the transaction                       26.11.2021 
 
 
f)      Place of the transaction                       Outside a trading venue 
 
 
1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
                                            Gardesina Holding Limited 
a)      Name                                   HE367560, 10367560Y 
                                            Vasili Michailidi, 21, 3026, 
                                            Limassol, Cyprus 
 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
 
                                            PCA of a member of the Board 
a)      Position/status                             of directors 
 
 
b)      Initial notification /Amendment                     Initial notification 
 
       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
3       monitor 
 
 
a)      Name                                   PJSC PhosAgro 
 
 
b)      LEI                                   25340053KRUNNYUWF472 
 
 
       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type 
4       of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
 
                                            Depositary receipt, 
a)      Identification code                           US71922G2093 
 
 
 
                                            Purchase of depositary 
b)      Nature of the transaction                        receipts 
 
 
 
                                            Price(s)     Volume(s) 
 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)                          22,03 USD     26 019 
 
 
 
       Aggregated information 
 
 
       Aggregated volume                            26 019 
d) 
 
       Price                                  573 068,48 USD 
 
 
 
e)      Date of the transaction                         26.11.2021 
 
 
f)      Place of the transaction                         Outside a trading venue 
 
 
1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
 
a)      Name                                Guryev Andrey Andreevich 
 
 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
 
                                         Member of the Board of directors, 
a)      Position/status                          member of the Management Board, CEO 
 
 
b)      Initial notification /Amendment                  Initial notification 
 
       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
3       monitor 
 
 
a)      Name                                PJSC PhosAgro 
 
 
b)      LEI                                25340053KRUNNYUWF472 
 
 
       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type 
4       of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
 
a)      Identification code                        Shares, 1-02-06556-A 
 
 
 
b)      Nature of the transaction                     Sell of shares 
 
 
 
                                         Price(s)        Volume(s) 
 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)                       75,22 USD       29 149 
 
 
 
       Aggregated information 
 
 
       Aggregated volume                         29 149 
d) 
 
       Price                               2 192 724,78 USD

e)      Date of the transaction                      29.11.2021 
 
 
f)      Place of the transaction                      Outside a trading venue 
 
 
1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
                               Gardesina Holding Limited 
a)      Name                      HE367560, 10367560Y 
                               Vasili Michailidi, 21, 3026, Limassol, 
                               Cyprus 
 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
 
a)      Position/status                PCA of a member of the Board of directors 
 
 
b)      Initial notification /Amendment        Initial notification 
 
       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer 
3       or auction monitor 
 
 
a)      Name                      PJSC PhosAgro 
 
 
b)      LEI                      25340053KRUNNYUWF472 
 
 
       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) 
4       each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been 
       conducted 
 
       Description of the financial instrument, type 
       of instrument 
 
a)                              Depositary receipt, US71922G2093 
       Identification code 
 
 
 
b)      Nature of the transaction           Purchase of depositary receipts 
 
 
 
                               Price(s)           Volume(s) 
 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)             22,06 USD           87 447 
 
 
 
       Aggregated information 
 
 
       Aggregated volume               87 447 
d) 
 
       Price                     1 929 426,59 USD 
 
 
 
e)      Date of the transaction            29.11.2021 
 
 
f)      Place of the transaction            Outside a trading venue 
 
1                  Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely 
                   associated 
                                       Guryev 
a)                  Name                   Andrey 
                                       Andreevich 
 
2                  Reason for the notification 
 
 
                                       Member of the Board of directors, 
a)                  Position/status             member of the Management Board, CEO 
 
 
b)                  Initial notification /Amendment     Initial notification 
 
                   Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, 
3                  auctioneer or auction monitor 
 
 
a)                  Name                   PJSC PhosAgro 
 
 
b)                  LEI                   25340053KRUNNYUWF472 
 
 
                   Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of 
4                  instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place 
                   where transactions have been conducted 
 
                   Description of the financial instrument, 
                   type of instrument 
 
a)                                      Shares, 1-02-06556-A 
                   Identification code 
 
 
 
b)                  Nature of the transaction        Sell of shares 
 
 
 
                                       Price(s)        Volume(s) 
 
c)                  Price(s) and volume(s)          75,67 USD        24 408 
 
 
 
                   Aggregated information 
 
 
                   Aggregated volume            24 408 
d) 
 
                   Price                  1 847 057,09 USD 
 
 
 
e)                  Date of the transaction         30.11.2021 
 
 
f)                  Place of the transaction         Outside a trading venue 
 
 
1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
                                           Gardesina Holding Limited 
a)      Name                                  HE367560, 10367560Y 
                                           Vasili Michailidi, 21, 3026, 
                                           Limassol, Cyprus 
 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
 
                                           PCA of a member of the Board of 
a)      Position/status                            directors 
 
 
b)      Initial notification /Amendment                    Initial notification 
 
       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
3       monitor 
 
 
a)      Name                                  PJSC PhosAgro 
 
 
b)      LEI                                  25340053KRUNNYUWF472 
 
 
       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type 
4       of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
 
a)      Identification code                          Depositary receipt, US71922G2093 
 
 
 
b)      Nature of the transaction                       Purchase of depositary receipts 
 
 
 
                                           Price(s)      Volume(s) 
 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)                         22,14 USD      73 224 
 
 
 
       Aggregated information 
 
 
       Aggregated volume                           73 224 
d) 
 
       Price                                 1 621 490,56 USD 
 
 
 
e)      Date of the transaction                        30.11.2021 
 
 
f)      Place of the transaction                        Outside a trading venue

ISIN:      US71922G2093 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      PHOR 
LEI Code:    25340053KRUNNYUWF472 
OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information 
Sequence No.:  128087 
EQS News ID:  1253488 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

December 01, 2021 11:30 ET (16:30 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
