PhosAgro PJSC: Andrey Guryev and Gardesina -2

Andrey Guryev and Gardesina Holding Limited Notify About Transactions with PhosAgro Shares

Moscow - PhosAgro (Moscow Exchange, LSE: PHOR), one of the world's leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers, announces that Andrey Guryev and Gardesina Holding Limited have notified the Company about transactions conducted between 26 November 2021 and 30 November 2021 involving shares and global depositary receipts (GDRs) for shares of PhosAgro:

-- Andrey Guryev has notified the Company about the sale of 62,230 PhosAgro shares

-- Gardesina Holding Limited has notified the Company about the purchase of 186,690 PhosAgro GDRs.

Based on information available to the Company, 100% of shares of Gardesina Holding Limited are owned by Andrey Guryev.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated Guryev Andrey Andreevich a) Name 2 Reason for the notification Member of the Board of directors, a) Position/status member of the Management Board, CEO b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 3 monitor a) Name PJSC PhosAgro b) LEI 25340053KRUNNYUWF472 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type 4 of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code Shares, 1-02-06556-A b) Nature of the transaction Sell of shares Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) 74,93 USD 8 673 Aggregated information Aggregated volume 8 673 d) Price 649 824,53 USD e) Date of the transaction 26.11.2021 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated Gardesina Holding Limited a) Name HE367560, 10367560Y Vasili Michailidi, 21, 3026, Limassol, Cyprus 2 Reason for the notification PCA of a member of the Board a) Position/status of directors b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 3 monitor a) Name PJSC PhosAgro b) LEI 25340053KRUNNYUWF472 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type 4 of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Depositary receipt, a) Identification code US71922G2093 Purchase of depositary b) Nature of the transaction receipts Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) 22,03 USD 26 019 Aggregated information Aggregated volume 26 019 d) Price 573 068,48 USD e) Date of the transaction 26.11.2021 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Guryev Andrey Andreevich 2 Reason for the notification Member of the Board of directors, a) Position/status member of the Management Board, CEO b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 3 monitor a) Name PJSC PhosAgro b) LEI 25340053KRUNNYUWF472 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type 4 of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code Shares, 1-02-06556-A b) Nature of the transaction Sell of shares Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) 75,22 USD 29 149 Aggregated information Aggregated volume 29 149 d) Price 2 192 724,78 USD

e) Date of the transaction 29.11.2021 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated Gardesina Holding Limited a) Name HE367560, 10367560Y Vasili Michailidi, 21, 3026, Limassol, Cyprus 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PCA of a member of the Board of directors b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer 3 or auction monitor a) Name PJSC PhosAgro b) LEI 25340053KRUNNYUWF472 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) 4 each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Depositary receipt, US71922G2093 Identification code b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of depositary receipts Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) 22,06 USD 87 447 Aggregated information Aggregated volume 87 447 d) Price 1 929 426,59 USD e) Date of the transaction 29.11.2021 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated Guryev a) Name Andrey Andreevich 2 Reason for the notification Member of the Board of directors, a) Position/status member of the Management Board, CEO b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, 3 auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name PJSC PhosAgro b) LEI 25340053KRUNNYUWF472 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of 4 instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Shares, 1-02-06556-A Identification code b) Nature of the transaction Sell of shares Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) 75,67 USD 24 408 Aggregated information Aggregated volume 24 408 d) Price 1 847 057,09 USD e) Date of the transaction 30.11.2021 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated Gardesina Holding Limited a) Name HE367560, 10367560Y Vasili Michailidi, 21, 3026, Limassol, Cyprus 2 Reason for the notification PCA of a member of the Board of a) Position/status directors b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 3 monitor a) Name PJSC PhosAgro b) LEI 25340053KRUNNYUWF472 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type 4 of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code Depositary receipt, US71922G2093 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of depositary receipts Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) 22,14 USD 73 224 Aggregated information Aggregated volume 73 224 d) Price 1 621 490,56 USD e) Date of the transaction 30.11.2021 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

