Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: CORRECTION: LEADDESK OYJ: SHARES SUBSCRIBED WITH OPTION RIGHTS

NOTICE, DECEMBER 08, 2021 SHARES (Record Id 189570) CORRECTION: LEADDESK OYJ: SHARES SUBSCRIBED WITH OPTION RIGHTS Correction: The number of shares listed is corrected. A total of 7,000 shares will be traded as old shares as of December 09, 2021 on First North Growth Market Finland. Identifiers of LeadDesk Oyj's share: Trading code: LEADD ISIN code: FI4000364120 Orderbook id: 168114 Number of shares: 5,300,105 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260