08.12.2021
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: CORRECTION: LEADDESK OYJ: SHARES SUBSCRIBED WITH OPTION RIGHTS

NOTICE, DECEMBER 08, 2021 SHARES (Record Id 189570)

CORRECTION: LEADDESK OYJ: SHARES SUBSCRIBED WITH OPTION RIGHTS

Correction: The number of shares listed is corrected.

A total of 7,000 shares will be traded as old shares as of December 09, 2021 on
First North Growth Market Finland. 

Identifiers of LeadDesk Oyj's share:

Trading code: LEADD
ISIN code: FI4000364120
Orderbook id: 168114
Number of shares: 5,300,105

