22 December 2021, Hong Kong - China Merchants Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust ("CMC REIT", HKEX stock code:1503) listed on the main board of Hong Kong Stock Exchange in December 2019. Although CMC REIT was impacted by the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, CMC REIT was able to overcome difficulties despite the challenging macroeconomic backdrop achieving sustained and visible growth in its operating performance. Relying on the strong support of the parent company, China Merchants Shekou Industrial Zone Holdings Co., Ltd, sound management strategies and unremitting effort by the managements, CMC REIT has not only achieved sustained and visible growth in its operating performance, but also won many honors and recognition in the industry.

Major annual report awards received during the year:

-- International ARC Awards 2021 - "Cover Photo/Design- Real Estate Management" Honors

-- The International Annual Report Design Awards - "PDF version cover design" Silver

-- The International Annual Report Design Awards - "PDF version interior design" Bronze

The 2020 annual report of the CMC REIT was designed in a childlike painting style, which reflects the youthful dynamism associated with the housing market and subtly highlights the management's emphasis on environmental protection and the community. CMC REIT's ability to win international awards under fierce competition is sufficient proof of its outstanding performance in corporate governance and information disclosure and has reached an internationally recognized level.

Major corporate awards received during the year:

-- Hong Kong Ta Kung Wen Wei Media Group - "Greater Bay Area Most Valuable Investment Award"

-- Hong Kong Economic Journal - "Listed Company Award of Excellence"

2021 was a "harvest year" for CMC REIT in terms of awards and honors. CMC REIT has been fully recognized by many key media and institutions in the industry which will help increase the attention and investment attractiveness of CMC REIT in the coming months. Looking forward to the future, CMC REIT expects that the global economic situation will remain uncertain due to the epidemic but the Greater Bay Area will benefit from the effective prevention and control of the domestic epidemic situation while economic development is progressing at a stable and positive rate. Meanwhile, commercial property as a whole is expected to be less affected than other sub-sectors. It is expected that there will be more high-quality assets brought to the market in 2022 providing good opportunities for mergers and acquisitions development. As a state-owned enterprise, it is believed that CMC REIT will enjoy the advantages from the projects and funds involved in the integration wave.

About China Merchants Commercial REIT

China Merchants Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (1503.HK) is sponsored by China Merchants Shekou Industrial Zone Holdings Co., Ltd. (001979.SZ), a pre-eminent state-owned enterprise listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, with China Merchants Land Asset Management Co., Limited appointed as the real estate investment trust ("REIT") Manager. Officially listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in December 2019, CMC REIT is the first REIT to be managed by a state-owned corporation of People's Republic of China. The REIT Manager, a wholly-owned subsidiary of China Merchants Land Limited (978.HK), is the sole offshore listed entity of the property division of the China Merchants Group. The REIT Manager's key objectives are to provide unitholders with stable distributions, sustainable and long-term distribution growth and enhancement in the value of China Merchants Commercial REIT's properties.

For more information about China Merchants Commercial REIT, please visit its corporate website: http:// www.cmcreit.com/.

