CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: PayRetailers Partners with Finveo

BARCELONA, SPAIN / ACCESSWIRE / December 22, 2021 / PayRetailers, a leading payment processor for Latin America, has started a partnership with Finveo, an investment company providing multi-asset brokerage services to its clients across the globe with the possibility to trade markets worldwide 24/5.

Finveo is licensed and regulated by the Capital Market Authority of Montenegro, and also complies with international regulations prescribed by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) which guarantees clients the most secure and safe investments.

As a multi-asset brokerage company, Finveo is serving its retail and corporate investors around the world with a wide product range through fast and easy-to-use platforms.

It focuses on providing Forex and CFD liquidity solutions for brokers, offers a retail trading platform (MetaTrader4 resp. 5) for its clients, as well as global stocks, Eurobonds and other capital market products.

Since its establishment, Finveo has grown organically through the traditional added-value service perspective of its parent company, the Inveo Investment Holding - a leading Financial Services Investment Holding company based in Istanbul, with over 30 years of experience in providing financial services.

About the partnership of Finveo and PayRetailers

The payment strategy of Finveo is aiming to reach the LATAM market and make it easier for clients to deposit funds, ideally by using only one API that covers different kinds of payment methods available on the LATAM market.

Finveo recognized PayRetailers as a perfect match, and since being a global company that puts its clients' need first, this is a win-win collaboration for both. Finveo's very fast growth resulted in the need of offering additional payment methods, which are now fuelled by the modern technology of PayRetailers. This is a good option for Finveo as it offers LATAM focused solutions and a safety-oriented system, which is essential for financial and business operations.

Finveo as a multi-asset brokerage company set specific goals for 2022 and with more and more South Americans starting to trade, Finveo looks forward to the collaboration with PayRetailers as clients from South America are already familiar with payment services that are provided within this easy-to-use platform. The mutual main goal is to make the payment process as easy as it can be.

Ivana Andjelic, Business Operations Manager at Finveo, says: "Considering the LATAM region being diversified when it comes to payment methods and solutions, we are fully satisfied with our cooperation with PayRetailers as they are providing us all of them through only one API. A safety-oriented system, easy to use platform and a 24/7 customer support are the values that we appreciate the most, knowing that our clients can reach us easily and their funds are safe with us".

