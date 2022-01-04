Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
04.01.2022 | 14:32
51 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Pure Cycle Corporation Announces Three Months Ended November 30, 2021 Earnings Call

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2022 / Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ:PCYO) announced it will release its three months ended November 30, 2021 financial results on January 11, 2022 and hold a conference call that day to discuss the results.

We will host a conference call on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at 8:30 AM Eastern (6:30 AM Mountain) to discuss the financial results and answer questions. Call details are presented below. We will post a detailed slide presentation, which provides an overview of Pure Cycle and presents summary financial results on our website which can be accessed at www.purecyclewater.com.

Q1 2022 EARNINGS CALL

When: 8:30 AM Eastern (6:30 AM Mountain) on January 11, 2022

Call in number: 888-506-0062 (access code: 718641)

International call in number: 973-528-0011 (access code: 718641)

Replay available until: April 11, 2022 at 8:30AM ET

Event link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2247/44055

Company Information
Pure Cycle is a diversified land and water resource development company. At our core we are an innovative and vertically integrated wholesale water and wastewater service provider that, in addition to developing wholesale water and wastewater services, develops a master planned community on land we own and to which we provide water and wastewater services.

Additional information including our recent press releases and SEC filings are available at www.purecyclewater.com, or you may contact our President, Mark W. Harding, or our CFO, Kevin B. McNeill, at 303-292-3456 or at info@purecyclewater.com. Be sure to follow Pure Cycle on Twitter @purecyclecorp.

SOURCE: Pure Cycle Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/679970/Pure-Cycle-Corporation-Announces-Three-Months-Ended-November-30-2021-Earnings-Call

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
