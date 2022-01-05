Eezy Oyj: Eezy Plc: Notification of change in holdings - Evli Bank

EEZY PLC -- STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE -- 5 JANUARY 2022 AT 13.45

Eezy Plc: Notification of change in holdings- Evli Bank

Eezy Plc has received on 5 January 2022 a notification, pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Market Act, from Evli Bank Plc, according to which their total holding of shares in Eezy Plc has exceeded 5 % on 4 January 2022.

Evli Bank Plc owns 100% of Evli Rahastoyhtiö Oy that manages the Evli Suomi Pienyhtiöt fund.

Evli Bank Plc's total ownership of Eezy Plc's shares and votes according to the notification:

% of

shares and voting rights % of

shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total of both in % Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 5.48 % 0 5.48 % 25 046 815 Position of previous notification (if applicable) -

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:

A: Shares and voting rights

Class/type of shares

ISIN code Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI4000322326 1 371 699 0 5.48 % 0 SUBTOTAL A 1 371 699 5.48 %





Further information:

Hannu Nyman

CFO

hannu.nyman@eezy.fi

tel. +358 50 306 9913