In other news, Oil India is setting up a 100 kW green hydrogen production facility in Assam, while the German government is providing €60 million for a project aimed at preparing electrolyzer technologies for industrial production at gigawatt scale.The Australian government approved a $150 million (€95 million) program to support the country's hydrogen export industry and attract overseas investment in its hydrogen supply chains. "The first round of the program will focus on the export of clean hydrogen to Japan under the Japan-Australia Partnership on Decarbonisation through Technology," the ...

