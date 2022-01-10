Anzeige
East Africa Metals: Süddeutsche aktuell: Hoffnung auf Frieden in Äthiopien
WKN: A0JMMF ISIN: GB00B11DNM70 
Frankfurt
10.01.22
10:27 Uhr
0,080 Euro
+0,016
+24,03 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
10.01.2022 | 20:20
CORRECTION: Horizonte Minerals PLC Announces Holding(s) in Company

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2022 / Replacement TR-1: Amended reference to 'details of person subject to the notification obligation' and 'full name of shareholder(s)', which should have read 'G10 Capital Ltd' and 'La Mancha Fund SCSp' respectively and amended reference to 'voting rights attached to shares', which should have read 'indirect'. Corrected TR-1 set out in full below.

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible) i
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached ii:

Horizonte Minerals plc

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)
UK issuer
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

x

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify) iii:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation iv
NameG10 Capital Ltd
City and country of registered office (if applicable)London, UK
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) v
NameLa Mancha Fund SCSp
City and country of registered office (if applicable)Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached vi:12/22/2021
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):12/22/2021
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer (8.A + 8.B) vii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached19.9%019.9%759,128,764 ordinary shares
Position of previous notification (if applicable)000

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached viii
A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of
shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rights ix% of voting rights

Direct

(DTR5.1)

Indirect

(DTR5.2.1)

Direct

(DTR5.1)

Indirect

(DTR5.2.1)

Ordinary shares 759,128,764 19.9%
SUBTOTAL 8. A

759,128,764

19.9%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a)
Type of financial instrumentExpiration
date x		Exercise/Conversion Period xiNumber of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted.% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b)
Type of financial instrumentExpiration
date x		Exercise/ Conversion Period xiPhysical or cash Settlement xiiNumber of voting rights% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X")
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer xiii
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary) xiv

X

Name xv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

La Mancha Fund SCSp19.9%019.9%
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional information xvi
Correction of a previous notification.
Place of completionLondon, UK
Date of completion10 January 2022

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Horizonte Minerals PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/681804/CORRECTION-Horizonte-Minerals-PLC-Announces-Holdings-in-Company

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
