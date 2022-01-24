DJ Fix Price announces key operating results for Q4 and FY 2021

Fix Price Group Ltd. (FIXP) Fix Price announces key operating results for Q4 and FY 2021 24-Jan-2022 / 08:59 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Fix Price announces key operating results for Q4 and FY 2021

24 January 2022 - Fix Price (LSE and MOEX: FIXP, the "Company"), one of the leading variety value retailers globally and the largest in Russia, today announces its operating results based on management accounts for the fourth quarter (Q4 2021) and 12 months (FY 2021) ended 31 December 2021.

Key highlights

-- FY revenue up 21.3% y-o-y to RUB 230.5 billion, driven by store network expansion and LFL sales growth

-- FY LFL sales[1] for Russian stores unaffected by restrictions up by 9.0%. FY LFL sales for the Group up7.2% y-o-y, reflecting new restrictions due to COVID as well as impact of international geographies

-- FY EBITDA margin is expected to be in 19% area

-- 750 net new store openings planned for 2022, following 737 net new stores in 2021, which was ahead ofguidance for 730 net new store openings

Dmitry Kirsanov, CEO of Fix Price, said:

Our results for Q4 and FY 2021 once again demonstrate the resilience and flexibility of Fix Price's business model to deliver strong operational and financial performance in a challenging operating environment. Revenue for the full year increased by 21.3%, driven by the acceleration of our store opening programme, as well as LFL sales growth of 9.0% for Russian stores unaffected by restrictions, and 7.2% for the Group overall. Amid challenges including high inflation, FX volatility and elevated freight costs, as well as COVID-related restrictions in some regions that directly affected our stores located in shopping malls, our ability to deliver on those things we can control remains superior. Management used a range of tools - including fast assortment rotation, product engineering and the introduction of new price points - to anticipate and respond to external headwinds and maintain margins. In Q4 2021, our focus on optimisation of price points, as well as delivering the full range of New Year goods proved successful, supporting gross margin growth for the quarter on a year-on-year basis. As a result, we expect EBITDA margin for the full year to be in 19% area. Looking forward, we aim to maintain the pace of our store network expansion in 2022 to support further operational and financial growth. Following the 737 net new stores we opened in 2021, slightly above our guidance of 730, we plan to open 750 net new stores this year. I remain confident in Fix Price's prospects, and look forward to announcing our full IFRS financial results on 28 February 2022.

Q4 2021 operating review

-- Revenue increased by 14.5% y-o-y to RUB 66.5 billion driven by new store openings and LFL sales growth:? Retail revenue was up by 15.1% y-o-y to RUB 59.1 billion ? Wholesale revenue increased by 9.6% y-o-y to RUB 7.4 billion

-- LFL sales were up by 3.2% y-o-y, impacted by new COVID implications in Russia and Kazakhstan:? LFL traffic decreased by 3.5% y-o-y on the back of COVID-related restrictions in Russia and continuedsubdued consumer sentiment ? LFL average ticket increased by 6.9% y-o-y driven by higher average price per item on the back ofassortment rotation and repricing as well as the introduction of new price points ? LFL sales at company-operated stores in Russia grew by 5.3%, while for stores unaffected byCOVID-related restrictions LFL sales were up by 6.5%. The performance of company-operated stores in Kazakhstanand Belarus continued to be heavily impacted by COVID-related restrictions and pressure on real disposableincome

-- Gross margin in Q4 2021 grew on both an annual and quarterly basis, highlighting the resilience of theCompany's business model amid the successful mitigation of cost of sales pressure from high inflation, growth ofcommodities prices and elevated freight costs

-- The total number of stores increased by 151 to 4,904 (536 of which are franchised). The new stores addeda total 34.4 ths sqm of selling space, bringing the total selling space of stores operating under the Fix Pricebrand to 1,057 ths sqm

-- The total number of registered loyalty card holders increased by 1.6 million to 17.0 million, withpurchases made using a loyalty card accounting for 53.0% of total sales[2]. The average ticket for purchases madeusing a loyalty card remains 1.8x higher than the average ticket for non-loyalty-card purchases

FY 2021 operating review

-- Revenue increased by 21.3% y-o-y to RUB 230.5 billion:? Retail revenue was up by 22.5% y-o-y to RUB 203.3 billion ? Wholesale revenue grew by 12.9% y-o-y to RUB 27.1 billion

-- LFL sales grew by 7.2% (by 7.5% adjusted for an additional trading day in 2020 due to the leap year):? LFL traffic increased by 3.1% (by 3.4% adjusted for the leap-year effect) ? The LFL average ticket was up by 4.0% ? LFL sales at company-operated stores in Russia grew by 8.2% (by 8.5% adjusted for the leap-yeareffect), while for stores not affected by COVID-related restrictions in November-December and adjusting for theleap-year effect LFL sales were up by 9.0%

-- The total number of stores increased by 737, including 626 company-operated stores and 111 franchisedstores, slightly above the FY 2021 store opening guidance of approximately 730 net new openings. The new storesadded a total 167.3 ths sqm of selling space, bringing the total selling space of stores operating under the FixPrice brand to 1,057 ths sqm.

-- The total number of registered loyalty card holders increased by 5.5 million to 17.0 million during FY2021, with penetration in total sales2 reaching 45.9%

LFL dynamics, %

Q4 2021 Q4 2020 Q4 2019 LFL sales 3.2% 15.7% 12.7% LFL traffic (3.5%) (1.9%) 5.7% LFL average ticket 6.9% 17.9% 6.6% FY 2021 FY 2020 FY 2019 LFL sales 7.2% 15.8% 15.4% LFL traffic 3.1% (1.7%) 7.6% LFL average ticket 4.0% 17.8% 7.3%

Store base, geographical coverage and selling space

31.12.2021 31.12.2020 Total number of stores 4,904 4,167 Russia 4,445 3,891 Belarus 212 152 Kazakhstan 172 89 Uzbekistan 42 15 Latvia 24 14 Georgia 4 4 Kyrgyzstan 5 2 Number of company-operated stores 4,368 3,742 Russia 3,975 3,507 Belarus 203 143 Kazakhstan 148 77 Uzbekistan 42 15 Number of franchised stores 536 425 Russia 470 384 Belarus 9 9 Kazakhstan 24 12 Latvia 24 14 Georgia 4 4 Kyrgyzstan 5 2 Selling space (sqm) 1,056,840 889,526 Company-operated stores 938,392 797,352 Franchised stores 118,448 92,174

Development of company-operated stores

Q4 2021 Q4 2020 Change Q4'21 vs FY FY 2020 Change FY'21 vs Q4'20, % 2021 FY'20, % Gross openings, incl. 160 210 (23.8%) 749 821 (8.8%) buy-outs Russia 120 169 (29.0%) 581 599 (3.0%) Belarus 20 18 11.1% 63 143 (55.9%) Kazakhstan 18 17 5.9% 73 64 14.1% Uzbekistan 2 6 (66.7%) 32 15 113.3% Closures 29 43 (32.6%) 123 151 (18.5%) Russia 23 43 (46.5%) 113 151 (25.2%) Belarus - 3 - - 2 - Kazakhstan - - 2 - - - Uzbekistan - 5 - - 4 - Net openings, incl. 131 167 (21.6%) 626 670 (6.6%) buy-outs Russia 97 126 (23.0%) 468 448 4.5% Belarus 18 18 0.0% 60 143 (58.0%) Kazakhstan 18 17 5.9% 71 64 10.9% Uzbekistan (2) 6 (133.3%) 27 15 80.0%

Operating results

Store network development

-- The total number of stores increased by 17.7% y-o-y to 4,904, the share of franchised stores amounted to10.9% of the total store count (up 73 bps y-o-y)

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 24, 2022 00:59 ET (05:59 GMT)