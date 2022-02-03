Goodbody Health Inc.: CORRECTION: Goodbody Health Announces OTC Ticker Change

This press release replaces the press release disseminated February 3, 2022 at 7:01 AM ET. The press release contained incomplete information in the first paragraph. The corrected press release is below:

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 3, 2022 / Goodbody Health Inc. (CSE:GDBY) ("Goodbody Health" or the "Company") announces the over the counter market ("OTC") in the United States ticker has changed from "SCNFF" to "GDBYF".

The new ticker was updated from 0.00 a.m. February 3, 2022 EST.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

