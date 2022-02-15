DJ EQS-News: EQS x HKIRA Webinar - 'Whistleblowing System: Are you ready?'

EQS-News / 15/02/2022 / 10:08 UTC+8

EQS x HKIRA Webinar - "Whistleblowing System: Are you ready?"

Whistleblowing is becoming a key compliance issue under the Corporate Governance. The recent changes to CG code by the Exchange reflect the importance of whistleblowing not only in Hog Kong but internationally. Listed companies are encouraged to implement an effective whistleblowing system.

How to reach regulators' stricter compliance request? How to effectively and efficiently support corporate to explore for a long-run sustainable development and a perfect prospect? How to provide enterprise level Saas one-stop digital solution?

In this webinar, we invite Partner of KPMG Forensic Singapore and Board Member of EQS Group AG to share valuable insights and substantial experience of fraud investigations and litigation service integrated with digital compliance solution such as whistleblowing out of GCN, ASEAN and EU market.

Speaker Information:

Mr. Owen Hawkes

Partner, KPMG Forensic

Alexander Neidhardt

Senior Sales & Advisory, EQS Group AG

Venue: Online via zoom

Language: English

Fee: Free for HKIRA members; USD100 for non-member

Accreditation: 1CPD hour (by request)

Registration Link: https://hkira.glueup.com/event/hkira-x-eqs-webinar-whistleblowing-system-are-you-ready-49833/

On a first-come, first-served basis, EQS is offering limited complimentary tickets to existing customers and other stakeholders. Please feel free to reach us at asia@eqs.com if you are interested in attending this event. The contact information can be found at the bottom of this page.

Remarks:

Online registration only. Deadline: 16 February 2022.

HKIRA will confirm availability by email notification. HKIRA reserves the right to final say in registration discrepancies.

For online attendees, the link to the webinar will be sent to the registered email when closer to the event date.

Registration is non-cancellable and non-refundable.

Contact:

Mikky WAN

Media & Marketing Specialist

EQS Asia

Email: asia@eqs.com

Tel: +852 5936 6766 File: EQS x HKIRA Webinar - "Whistleblowing System: Are you ready?"

15/02/2022 Dissemination of a Marketing Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1280461&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 14, 2022 21:08 ET (02:08 GMT)