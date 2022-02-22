Fixed Income: Notice regarding admission of bond futures to trading and clearing on Nasdaq Stockholm

Nasdaq Stockholm has approved to publish the following mortgage bond futures to trading and clearing as of 1st of March 2022. The new instruments will be listed on Fixed Income Derivatives Market, segment "Danish Bond". ISIN Underlying Name Expiration date Settlement date code (fixing) SE0017317134 5838 30YMBFM2 29-06-2022 01-07-2022 SE0017317118 5835 3YMBFM2 29-06-2022 01-07-2022 SE0017317126 5841 20YMBFM2 29-06-2022 01-07-2022 See more details in the attached documents. For further information concerning this exchange notice, please contact Dennis Modell at telephone +45 3377 0352 or e-mail dennis.modell@nasdaq.com Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1045064